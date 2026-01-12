Panthers waste no time making a flurry of signings after abrupt playoff exit

The Carolina Panthers may have been reeling from their heartbreaking playoff exit at home to the Los Angeles Rams. But for general manager Dan Morgan, the defeat signaled a turning of the page to plans for the 2026 campaign.

Morgan isn't a man who sits on his hands. He's a more strategic roster builder than some of his predecessors, but the former linebacker strikes with conviction when opportunities arise. And his third offseason kicked off with a flurry of signings to fill out the roster.

Once teams either finish their regular-season engagements or are eliminated from the playoffs, they typically sign players to reserve/futures contracts. This doesn't guarantee a roster spot, but it increases flexibility before the more serious moves begin in free agency.

Carolina Panthers sign 15 players to reserve/futures contracts after playoff elimination

The Panthers confirmed that 15 players have signed reserve/futures contracts with the club. Just how many of them will stick around is anyone's guess, but there is always the practice squad if they don't make the 53-man roster.

OL Ja'Tyre Carter

OL Saahdiq Charles

WR Dan Chisena

RB Montrell Johnson

OLB Jamil Muhammad

LB Maz Mwansa

TE Bryce Pierre

WR Ja'seem Reed

S Demani Richardson

WR Ainias Smith

RB Anthony Tyus

LB Jacoby Windmon

LB Jared Bartlett

CB Tyrek Funderburk

OL Joshua Gray

Some of these were around the Panthers in 2025. Demani Richardson was on the roster until getting waived before the wild-card clash. Jacoby Windmon and Dan Chisena also have in-game experience. The others are a work in progress, but as wide receiver Brycen Tremayne proved, anything is possible.

Tremayne signed a reserve/futures deal with the Panthers this time last year after leaving the Washington Commanders. He seized the moment, performing exceptionally well over the summer to make the squad. Not only this, but he carved out a decent role on special teams while also getting some targets in the passing game for good measure.

That should serve as an inspiration to those also looking to carve out their path. Some will make it, some won't, but the Panthers' developmental staff is going to give everyone a chance to flourish on an ascending team.

There is a long way to go and a lot of hard work ahead for Morgan. The Panthers are on the right path, but reaching the playoffs doesn't diminish the need to further strengthen. The pieces are slowly coming together, and a few more fine tweaks could put them in prime position for another postseason berth next time around.

A fascinating few months lie ahead, and plans are already underway.