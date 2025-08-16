Panthers underdog can’t stop turning heads before crucial preseason game

Getting noticed in the wide receiver room is a difficult proposition for those further down the pecking order. But one Carolina Panthers long shot continues to impress before a make-or-break preseason outing.

Brycen Tremayne is no stranger to thriving over the summer. The Washington Commanders signed the undrafted free agent last year, and he immediately turned into a camp standout. It wasn't enough to make their 53-man roster, but he stuck around on the practice squad and saw extremely limited action with the active roster.

The Panthers thought there was some untapped potential within Tremayne, signing him to a reserve/futures contract this offseason. He wasn't the only wideout addition during Dan Morgan's extensive overhaul, so it was always a tall order to make the squad.

Brycen Tremayne keeps making plays as Carolina Panthers roster decisions loom

Tremayne couldn't be doing much more. He's made several outstanding plays over the summer. He carried this into joint practice with the Houston Texans, producing arguably the session's best highlight.

First, Tremayne burned accomplished cornerback Kamari Lassiter for a 41-yard gain. Quarterback Bryce Young went to the former Stanford star on the next play, which saw him round off the drive with a touchdown.

Great throw, great catch pic.twitter.com/3PEgo5YGJ2 — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) August 14, 2025

Another boost for Tremayne was his involvement with the first-string offense as Jalen Coker dealt with illness. The wideout didn't look out of place and took full advantage of the opportunity. Dave Canales was suitably impressed, highlighting his quick play style as something that's leaving a positive mark.

"Just being where he's supposed to be. And playing fast, I think that's the biggest thing, is when guys are playing fast, it tells me they know what's going on, that they've been studying, and they feel confident, and that's what we've seen out of him." Dave Canales via Panthers.com

This is incredibly positive for Tremayne. However, the next challenge is taking this through into a more typical game-day setting.

The Panthers would be wise to give Tremayne all he can handle once the starters come out versus the Texans. They need to get a true feel for whether he can be trusted in a pressurized setting or not. Because at 6-foot-4 and 212 pounds, he's an absolute matchup nightmare if everything comes together.

Realistically, it would be extremely surprising if Tremayne's name were on the initial 53-man squad. There are too many established figures ahead of him, and the Panthers can only take through a certain number. But if the physically imposing pass-catcher can make a few plays over the next two preseason outings, there's a good chance he'll stick around on the practice squad.

And who knows, perhaps it might be enough for another team to scoop him off waivers. There's just no telling for sure.

