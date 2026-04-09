Panthers keeping close tabs on buzzworthy prospect teams are chasing hard

The Carolina Panthers are gathering extensive information on hundreds of prospects ahead of the 2026 NFL Draft. And some are generating more interest than others.

Pre-draft visits signal a desire to learn more. Some meetings come to nothing, while others rubber-stamp a team's intent to put prospects at the top of their shortlist. And the more knowledge general manager Dan Morgan has, the better his chances will be of securing another strong class.

Morgan also believes the Panthers have enough flexibility to take the best available prospects, regardless of perceived needs. That means nothing should be dismissed entirely, and one intriguing recent development further cements this notion.

Carolina Panthers one of several teams taking an interest in Treydan Stukes

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Panthers brought in Treydan Stukes for a visit this week. The versatile defensive back brings some intrigue despite being an older prospect, but the respected insider also said the Arizona standout is in high demand.

Rapoport revealed that the Dallas Cowboys, Arizona Cardinals, Tennessee Titans, and Los Angeles Rams have already met with Stukes. The Philadelphia Eagles and Atlanta Falcons are the other teams planning to speak with the player, who brings intriguing physical attributes.

Stukes is projected as a nickel cornerback in the pros, which is among the positions Carolina is looking to upgrade. Chau Smith-Wade is a maximum effort guy, but he's technically flawed and can get overwhelmed. Passing over the middle was too easy for opposing teams last season. That has to change.

It's not hard to see why the Panthers may be enamored with Stukes. He's a fast, physical presence with the versatility to play in the slot or even at safety if the situation dictates. However, there are some concerns that must be addressed.

He's a six-year college player. Not uncommon in the current landscape, but spending a high-end draft pick on a 24-year-old changes his timeline considerably. Stukes also missed the entire 2024 campaign through injury, so everything would need to check out on the medical assessment front for the Panthers to take the plunge.

It's an option, but nothing more right now. The Panthers would need to be convinced that Stukes could make an immediate contribution. If they are, taking him in the first round still doesn't seem likely. But if the prospect slipped through the cracks and into their lap at No. 51 overall, that is a much more tempting proposition for Morgan and his staff to contemplate.

Stukes is a good prospect. What Morgan must figure out is whether the rewards outweigh the risks.