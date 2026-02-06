Panthers land key defensive equalizer for Ejiro Evero in new mock draft

It's no secret that the Carolina Panthers are aiming to improve their pass-rush this offseason. General manager Dan Morgan wasn't satisfied with the complete lack of pressure on opposing quarterbacks. He's looking to rectify it before on-field preparations for the 2026 campaign begin.

And one respected analyst believes there is a perfect option lurking in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Nic Scourton and Princely Umanmielen were Day 2 picks last year, so they boast long-term promise after flashing as rookies. Patrick Jones II got hurt and may be a salary-cap cut candidate this offseason. Veteran edge defender D.J. Wonnum is a free agent and probably won't return.

One or two more capable performers are needed. Adding an experienced force in free agency would be desirable if the Panthers could free up enough money. But even in this scenario, Carolina would be wise to take another high-upside prospect from the college ranks.

Carolina Panthers select edge rusher Akheem Mesidor in Lance Zierlein's first mock draft

Lance Zierlein from NFL.com thought he'd found the answer, placing Miami edge rusher Akheem Mesidor to the Panthers in his first mock draft. He also believes this could be the most technically sound pass-rusher in the 2026 class when push comes to shove.

"The Panthers, who just finished tied for 28th in sacks, must create better pass-rush production in 2026. [Akheem] Mesidor might be the most technically skilled player in this edge crop." Lance Zierlein

Mesidor may not have generated the headlines of his teammate, projected top-five pick Rueben Bain Jr., but his credentials are nonetheless impressive. He was a driving force throughout the Hurricanes' run to the college football national championship game, recording 12.5 sacks, 17.5 tackles for loss, and 63 tackles to boost his draft stock at the best possible time.

As Zierlein mentioned, Mesidor is technically flawless. His speed-to-power moves can make things difficult for opposing linemen, and his gap discipline against the run is something else working in his favor. However, he will be 25 by the time of the draft, which is on the older side for prospects, but this reflects the ever-changing college football landscape.

NIL deals and the transfer portal mean there are fewer prospects declaring early than ever. Players like Mesidor can earn more money in one year than they probably would for the duration of their mid-round rookie contracts. And in this case, staying for an extra season of eligibility did his NFL aspirations a tremendous amount of good.

This will move the goalposts for NFL teams, too. The Panthers have always gone with younger prospects under Morgan, which gives them more freedom to grow and develop. But if the front-office leader is confident that this team is ready to win right now, Mesidor becomes a more likely option.

Watch this space...