Panthers linked to diabolical trade that would send shockwaves through NFC South

Dan Morgan leaves no stone unturned in his quest to make the Carolina Panthers' roster more competitive. It'll be a busy few days for the general manager with roster cuts on the immediate horizon, and fans are expecting some twists and turns along the way.

Nothing should be completely dismissed. But one suggestion from an NFL analyst is nothing short of inconceivable.

The Panthers have resisted the temptation to make trades during Morgan's second offseason at the helm. Speculation remains rampant about the Minnesota Vikings potentially acquiring wide receiver Adam Thielen, but the signs suggest that they are not willing to meet Carolina's asking price to bring him home.

Carolina Panthers urged to consider in-division trade for Kyle Pitts

There could also be an incoming or two, depending on what possibilities emerge in the coming days. Enzo Flojo from Clutch Points had a bold projection, proclaiming that the Panthers could secure the services of Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts for a Day 3 draft pick.

"This is the bold move Carolina needs to make. [Kyle] Pitts was the No. 4 overall pick in 2021. He looked like a future superstar after a 1,000-yard rookie campaign. However, injuries, inconsistent quarterback play, and Atlanta’s offensive woes have caused his production to crater. Despite the regression, the upside is undeniable. Pitts is still just 24 with rare size, athleticism, and route-running ability. He hasn’t lost his talent. He’s just been stuck in a system that hasn’t maximized him. A change of scenery could be exactly what he needs to return to form." Enzo Flojo

This would be outrageous. But even if the Panthers were interested in Pitts, the Falcons are not going to trade him within their division. That's just not happening.

Atlanta was expecting Pitts to become a generational talent, but it hasn't quite come together despite an impressive rookie campaign. However, the Falcons aren't ready to give up on him just yet, and the presence of Michael Penix Jr. as the team's starting quarterback raises the need to keep their primary pass-catchers around.

Even Pitts' down seasons over the last two years represent an upgrade on anything Carolina's churned out at the tight end spot since Greg Olsen. Still, those in power have faith that Ja'Tavion Sanders can break out after looking extremely sharp this summer.

The Panthers also have Tommy Tremble and rookie Mitchell Evans to pick up the slack. This trio will probably suffice, leaving Morgan able to focus his potential trade investments elsewhere if there is enough conviction in a possibility or two.

That won't be Pitts, for more reasons than one.

