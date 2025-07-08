Panthers linked to stunning trade move that could shake up the entire franchise

The Carolina Panthers have thrown their support behind Bryce Young as the quarterback embarks on a critical third season with the franchise. This didn't stop one NFL analyst from touting an outrageous trade idea that was bemusing and infuriating in equal measure.

Speculation ran wild about the Panthers trading away Young after his benching last season. Calls were made, but those in power weren't willing to completely throw in the towel. This decision proved fruitful.

Young looked like a different player once he got another shot. His confidence, poise, and ability to come through in the biggest moments were things that Panthers fans hadn't seen from him in the pros. Everyone is now fully behind the signal-caller, and the improved supporting cast suggests this could be a profitable campaign for Carolina's offense.

NFL analyst touts outrageous Bryce Young-Kyler Murray trade idea that makes no sense

Cody Benjamin from CBS Sports had something much wilder in mind. This involves the Panthers shipping Young to the Arizona Cardinals for Kyler Murray and a third-round pick.

"We have a long-suffering rebuilder punting on promise for proven results, with Carolina swapping out its former No. 1 overall pick for another former No. 1 with a deeper NFL resume. [Kyler] Murray may still be eyeing a true breakout, but he fits the profile of a Dave Canales project as a gifted but unsteady veteran; Canales, remember, all but got the Panthers job thanks to his revival of both Geno Smith and Baker Mayfield. And Arizona? They're still finding their bearings under Jonathan Gannon, so is it really that much of a risk to go from Murray to [Bryce] Young, who ended 2024 with conviction? Maybe a move to the desert could truly spark his growth." Cody Benjamin

Make of that what you will. But it's not going to happen.

Not now. Not ever.

Murray is a gifted athlete, but he's older than Young and comes with a much heavier salary attached. The former No. 1 pick might have also reached his ceiling already. That's not the case with Young.

The former Alabama sensation could only be scratching the surface of what he's truly capable of. Young got an extra bit of fire in his eyes this offseason in pursuit of silencing his doubters for good. If this leads to improved consistency when it counts, that might be enough for the Panthers to hand him a lucrative contract extension way ahead of time.

What they're not going to do is trade Young for Murray.

More Commanders news and analysis