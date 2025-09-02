Panthers locker room jolted by huge return just in time for opener

Dave Canales is anxiously awaiting developments with some injured Carolina Panthers players before their Week 1 opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars. One prominent figure provided everyone with a timely boost at the perfect moment.

The Panthers practiced on Monday while others around the league were enjoying Labor Day. They'll have Tuesday off before going through sessions on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. After that, it's a trip down to the Florida sunshine in pursuit of getting their 2025 campaign off on the right note.

It's an exciting time for fans with hope renewed. And they were no doubt thrilled to see interior offensive lineman Damien Lewis in full pads, working out without many restrictions, according to those in attendance in Charlotte.

Damien Lewis, who missed a couple of weeks with a shoulder injury, is out of the red jersey.

Welcome to Week 1. — Joe Person (@josephperson) September 1, 2025

Carolina Panthers get massive Damien Lewis boost before Week 1 opener

The formidable left guard sustained a shoulder injury during joint practice with the Cleveland Browns and hasn't been seen much since. Lewis is a key cog in Carolina's offensive line, so the team was right to err on the side of caution with one of their cornerstone pieces. Keeping the bigger picture in mind was the right call, and everything appears to be on track for the veteran to feature at EverBank Stadium this weekend.

Lewis came into the Panthers last season and immediately formed a dominant guard tandem with Robert Hunt. This completely changed the offensive line's mentality and consistency from the moment they stepped onto the field. With left tackle Ikem Ekwonu's status in severe doubt, Carolina could ill afford another starting option on the shelf.

Canales didn't provide many updates on Lewis after practice, but he doesn't need to at this stage. Things will become clearer as the week goes on, and the player's status on the injury report will be telling. Even so, the fact that he's ramping up his workload at the start of game-week preparations cannot be seen as anything other than positive.

The Panthers must hit the ground running this season as expectations about being more competitive grow among the team's long-suffering support. Canales has been bullish about his team's chances, so the players need to back up their coach's big talk. Having a tone-setting enforcer like Lewis back in the starting lineup is only going to help their cause.

Ekwonu is the bigger concern after having emergency surgery to remove his appendix. But at least the Panthers know that the interior will be secure if Lewis is fit enough to suit up.

