Panthers may have found a secret weapon at minicamp without even trying

The Carolina Panthers are looking for extra options in their cornerback room. They inquired about Jaire Alexander after he departed from the Green Bay Packers, but the two-time Pro Bowler had his sights set on a contending team.

Dan Morgan won't stop looking, but the front-office leader might have found a secret weapon at Carolina's mandatory minicamp without even trying.

Carolina's current regime is all about enhancing competition, developing young talent, and rewarding those who perform well. It's increased urgency and raised standards across the board, which is a big reason why some analysts are tipping the Panthers for a breakthrough in 2025.

Previous accomplishments don't matter. It's all about what players can do for the Panthers moving forward.

It's hard for defensive hopefuls to stand out during early workouts. The nature of drills tends to favor offensive players. There are no pads and little in the way of meaningful physical contact. Although difficult, it's not impossible.

Carolina Panthers impressed by Corey Thornton's transiton over early workouts

That's why Dave Canales singling out Corey Thornton for special praise at minicamp was telling. The head coach was quick to point out the undrafted free agent as a lively candidate to make the squad when discussing cornerback depth. That doesn't guarantee anything, but it's evident the former Louisville standout has done enough to catch the eye of coaches in double-quick time.

Although Thornton didn't hear his name called during the 2025 NFL Draft, the Panthers still valued him highly. They gave him $140,000 guaranteed to bring him to the franchise, which is a decent amount for an undrafted free agent looking to make their way. This also represented a tremendous landing spot for the player.

The Panthers didn't do much to strengthen their cornerback room this offseason. Morgan opted to stand pat, extending Jaycee Horn and Mike Jackson Sr. instead. Hopes are high that Chau Smith-Wade can become more influential in Year 2. Shemar Bartholomew has impressed in early workouts, and waiver wire pickup MJ Devonshire should also fancy his chances of making the roster.

Thornton has similar ambitions. He's got the size and length typically associated with cornerbacks in Ejiro Evero's system. He's a smooth athlete but a little undersized. Boosting his play strength before training camp would be wise. That's the best way to cope with the increased intensity as players fight for starting jobs and roster spots over a grueling summer.

It might come to nothing, but that doesn't detract from the outstanding start made by Thornton. However, what comes next is even more important.

