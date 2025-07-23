Panthers move swiftly to sign Seahawks castoff (but not the one fans hoped)

Dan Morgan is always looking to improve the roster. That is a seven-day-a-week, 24 hours a day job for the Carolina Panthers general manager. And it didn't stop just because training camps are commencing around the league.

Much of the attention centered on the need for more defensive reinforcements after veteran linebacker Josey Jewell's shocking release. However, it was on the offensive side of the football where the Panthers made their most eye-catching acquisition before camp.

Morgan turned to someone with a previous connection to Dave Canales from their time together with the Seattle Seahawks. It just wasn't the one that fans had hoped for.

Adding to the tight end room was almost guaranteed. The Panthers looked set there just a few short weeks ago, but Tommy Tremble's back issue that required surgery changed the landscape considerably.

The Panthers haven't put any timeline on Tremble getting back. Morgan remained noncommittal about whether the former third-round pick out of Notre Dame would be ready for Week 1. Confidence is high in Ja'Tavion Sanders and rookie Mitchell Evans, but more was needed.

Carolina Panthers resist Noah Fant temptation in favor of Tyler Mabry

When Noah Fant was released by the Seahawks, this seemed like a logical move for the Panthers. Morgan had something else in mind, acquiring Tyler Mabry after a successful tryout.

Mabry has been with the Seahawks since 2020, making him familiar to Canales and tight ends coach Pat McPherson. His contribution was minimal, with just one catch for seven receiving yards and a touchdown to show for his efforts.

Fant's credentials blow this out of the water. He's an accomplished pass-catcher who's averaged more than 500 receiving yards per season throughout his career. This would also cost a lot more, which led Morgan to acquire a camp body with very little chance of making the 53-man roster.

That is frustrating, but it once again outlines the supreme faith Morgan and the Panthers have in Sanders and Evans. The second-year player has a shot to break out after improving his conditioning. The rookie has a lot of likable traits, but asking him to accumulate significant responsibilities right out of the gate is unfair.

Until Tremble comes back, the Panthers believe Mabry can be a useful fill-in. He's got knowledge of the scheme and the coaches' demands. That should make his transition smooth, but making the practice squad would be an achievement in the circumstances.

Fant would have had far greater prospects. But the Panthers went in a different direction.

