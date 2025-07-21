Panthers quietly handed perfect fix for overlooked flaw at just the right time

Dan Morgan is always looking for ways to improve the Carolina Panthers' roster. And he might have received the perfect gift to solve a potential flaw at just the right time.

The general manager is ultra-aggressive and has removed any sentiment from his decision-making process. That keeps everyone on edge and ensures urgency remains high to put in the hard work needed to stay part of the team's plans.

At the same time, Morgan won't hesitate to pull the trigger if he feels like upgrades can be found. And one intriguing development around the league before training camp is sure to provoke a discussion in Carolina's front office.

In a somewhat surprising move, the Seattle Seahawks parted ways with veteran tight end Noah Fant, saving more than $8 million on their 2025 salary cap. The former first-round pick is still firmly in the prime of his career, and he's also got a previous connection to Carolina's coaching staff to further raise intrigue.

Carolina Panthers could sign Noah Fant as a dependable tight end insurance policy

Fant played for Panthers' tight ends coach Pat McPherson for two seasons. He was also in Seattle with head coach Dave Canales and offensive coordinator Brad Idzik in 2022. This also happens to be a position group that is dangerously short of dependable options.

Ja'Tavion Sanders and Mitchell Evans have huge potential, but both are inexperienced. The Panthers paid Tommy Tremble this offseason. However, the Notre Dame product is set to miss, if not all, of training camp and the preseason as he recovers from back surgery.

Bringing in Fant as an insurance policy wouldn't be the worst idea in the world. The transition into a new environment should be seamless, considering his previous knowledge of the coaches' demands. His catch success rate of 71.6 percent over six NFL seasons is the sort of consistency Carolina has lacked at the tight-end spot since allowing Greg Olsen to walk in favor of the Seahawks in 2020.

Fant performed well last season, bringing in 48 receptions from 64 targets for 500 receiving yards and one touchdown in 14 games, nine of which he started. Signing him wouldn't jeopardize Sanders' breakout potential. It would merely take the pressure off Evans' development and allow Tremble to take all the time he needs to get fully healthy.

That makes it a risk worth taking. Fant is athletic with assured hands. He's a slick route runner with 591.4 receiving yards per season on average. This makes him a viable option for the Panthers if the money works for all parties.

Watch this space…

More Carolina Panthers news and analysis