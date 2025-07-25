Panthers must investigate after bombshell release sparks unexpected opening

Dan Morgan worked exceptionally hard to regenerate the Carolina Panthers' defensive front this offseason. The general manager spent hefty sums in free agency and also brought one developmental draft pick into the fold. This improved starting options and bolstered depth, but settling is not an option.

Morgan already revealed before training camp that the Panthers are always looking for ways to improve the roster. It's part of the new, professional purpose in the front office that raises competition and keeps everyone on their toes. Even the perceived strengths of the team will be upgraded if the front-office leader believes it's the right thing to do.

And one notable development around the league warrants closer investigation if nothing else.

The Las Vegas Raiders sent shockwaves through the NFL by releasing Christian Wilkins. He was a big-money signing from the Miami Dolphins last year, and he remains one of the league's most productive interior defensive linemen. However, there is a concerning underbelly to this situation that cannot be ignored.

Carolina Panthers should check in on Christian Wilkins after stunning Raiders release

Wilkins is currently dealing with a foot injury. The Raiders wanted him to get another surgery to rectify the issue, but after getting several other opinions, the former Clemson standout refused.

Las Vegas sent him packing, voiding the remaining $35.2 million of guarantees on his contract for good measure. They cited "failure to maintain his physical condition to play" as the reason behind the move, which didn't sit well with Wilkins. The NFLPA is now involved, filing a grievance against the Raiders soon after.

What comes next is irrelevant from the Panthers' perspective. If everything checks out medically, Wilkins instantly becomes the most coveted free agent on the market by a considerable margin.

Getting satisfactory reports about Wilkins' foot issue and the potential recovery timeline is the first step for any interested party. If the prognosis is encouraging, there will be a queue of suitors looking to secure his services.

It wouldn't cost the Panthers anything to find out for sure. Wilkins is a dominant force against the run who can also generate pressure when the situation dictates. Things ended sourly in Las Vegas, but this is still a top-level performer in his prime.

The Panthers already have Derrick Brown, Bobby Brown III, Tershawn Wharton, Shy Tuttle, Cam Jackson, and A'Shawn Robinson as roster locks right now. One could make a strong argument for Wilkins being an upgrade on anyone aside from the Pro Bowler out of Auburn. But it's not that simple.

Health and money are the largest components of this equation. And the pieces might not fit together for Morgan when push comes to shove.

