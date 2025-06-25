Panthers newcomer left stunned by player-led culture shift in Carolina

There's a more vibrant atmosphere around the Carolina Panthers this offseason. Dave Canales' culture shift is in full effect. Players believe something special is being built after years of abject misery and failure in equal measure.

Things are changing. And even the new arrivals are seeing subtle differences from their original perceptions.

The Panthers needed to change everything. Whatever they did under the previous regime didn't work. There is now more structure and purpose in the front office. The coaching staff is developmental, using every setback as a teaching moment and gradually getting the players to buy in.

Bobby Brown III highlights Carolina Panthers' player-first approach as a catalyst for success

Recent signing Bobby Brown III also revealed something that he's not experienced as a professional before now.

Brown is a formidable nose tackle and undeniably one of Carolina's most important offseason signings. He spent his career before that with the Los Angeles Rams, where head coach Sean McVay rules the roost. The vibe isn't the same with the Panthers, which focused on a more player-oriented approach with Canales leading the charge.

"I learned this (is) real family-oriented and player(-oriented). It's like, it's a lot of work on the coaches, but it's mainly all the responsibility on the players, and I like that. I feel like it's something you should expect everywhere, but I wouldn't say it's something you'd expect everywhere because everywhere isn't the same. It was a pleasant surprise, but coming from a team that's mainly coach-led and front office-led, it's different, but it's nice, though." Bobby Brown III via Panthers.com

Placing the onus on the players, giving them responsibilities to carry out tasks and to self-police the locker room is the trust most need to excel. That's not the case everywhere around the league, but it's a recipe for success more often than not.

That's not to say Canales and his staff are innocent bystanders. They set out expectations, keep everyone motivated, and are quick to help each player improve through methodical, enthusiastic coaching techniques. But it's also clear that more emphasis is placed on being player-first, allowing them to take the lead when necessary.

It's a new experience for Brown and others. McVay was the law in Los Angeles, and the results spoke for themselves. That's the way he goes about his business, which has proven fruitful. At the same time, it's not the only way to attain the required progress.

Canales resonates well with the modern-day player. He's a bundle of eagerness, positivity, and everything in between. The head coach also has no trouble laying down the law when he feels like standards are slipping.

The right balance has been found at long last. Hopefully, it'll have the desired effect.

