Panthers' next defensive linchpin may already be on the roster

Carolina Panthers general manager Dan Morgan's words during his end-of-season media availability offered clear insight into his philosophy for improving the roster. And he's sticking to the plan of attack.

“With that pick (19th), ideally you draft the best available player. You don’t force a need. In my experience, when you force a need, it doesn’t work that well,” Morgan said. It’s a philosophy that has already paid dividends, most notably in 2025, when the Panthers bypassed defensive help and selected Tetairoa McMillan.

That same mindset could once again shape Carolina’s future, particularly when evaluating second-round edge rusher Nic Scourton.

Carolina Panthers could have a star on their hands in Nic Scourton

Scourton was highly regarded by the Panthers throughout the draft process. Carolina swapped four 2025 draft picks with the Denver Broncos to move up and secure his services at No. 51 overall. Morgan later revealed on The Pat McAfee Show that they had a first-round grade on their board. “He’s a guy we obviously felt really good about. We actually had a first-round grade on him. We had him in the late-first round,” Morgan said.

That level of praise explains why the Panthers were willing to make the jump. Scourton rewarded that belief during his rookie season.

Scourton played with relentless energy, a high motor, and consistent disruption against both the run and the pass. Everything on his scouting report from Texas A&M and Purdue showed up.

He finished third among all rookies in sacks (5.0), between No. 3 overall pick Abdul Carter and Jalon Walker, who most thought would be the Panthers' pick at No. 8. He also ranked third in total pressures among rookies. Scourton’s 31 pressures led the Panthers, despite ranking only third on the team in pass-rush snaps — a telling statistic.

While pass rushing is always highlighted for rookie edge defenders, Scourton’s greatest strength was his run defense.

Strong, stout, and relentless, Scourton’s instincts and awareness made him look like a seasoned veteran. His 36 defensive stops ranked second among all rookie defensive linemen, behind only No. 4 overall pick Mason Graham. He finished fifth on the Panthers in stops and led all Carolina edge defenders — earning a starting role midway through the season.

Simply put, Scourton was already Carolina’s most productive edge defender as a rookie.

This wasn’t just a solid year — it was a season in which Scourton vastly outperformed his draft position. Unfortunately for him, much of that production was overshadowed by Tetairoa McMillan’s emergence as an elite WR1.

Now comes the question Panthers leadership must wrestle with: Is the answer to Carolina’s pass rush already in-house?

It just might be.

While mock drafts continue to link Carolina to edge rushers, remember this — between a potential veteran free-agent addition to replace impending free agent D.J. Wonnum and a second-year leap from Scourton, the Panthers’ solution may already be in the building.