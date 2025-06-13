Panthers' next move after mandatory minicamp is painfully obvious

Dan Morgan had a lot to evaluate after the Carolina Panthers concluded their annual mandatory minicamp. And make no mistake, the general manager won't hesitate to make additional moves if he believes it will benefit the team's chances in 2025.

One potential option looks painfully obvious, at least from the outside looking in.

Go and make Jaire Alexander an offer he cannot refuse.

Carolina Panthers need to get into the Jaire Alexander sweepstakes

The Panthers seem content with what they have in the cornerback room. Jaycee Horn, Mike Jackson Sr., and second-year hopeful Chau Smith-Wade have all shone over early offseason workouts. Shemar Bartholomew is another possible candidate for increased involvement, but the jury is still out on that one.

It's a decent group. If Alexander comes into the fold and stays healthy, it'll turn into an outstanding one overnight.

The Green Bay Packers released Alexander earlier this week after no willing trade partner came forward. His contract, coupled with the fact that he's missed so much football over the last two years, always made this a likely scenario. Now that the two-time Pro Bowler is free to choose his next destination, there's plenty of interest in securing his services.

NFL insider Josina Anderson revealed that no fewer than six teams had made contact with Alexander's representatives after his early departure from Green Bay. Whether the Panthers are one of them remains to be seen, but head coach Dave Canales didn't completely dismiss the possibility when approached by the media.

Alexander is a Charlotte native, so this would be an immensely popular homecoming for the gifted defensive back. It's a big risk with injury red flags attached. At the same time, it could be a masterstroke if he gets a better run of luck on the health front.

This will also depend on how Alexander is feeling.

If the player wants to land on a contending team, that puts the Panthers out of the running. If he's after a big contract, that's probably something Morgan won't commit to. But if the former Louisville standout wants to play closer to home in pursuit of restoring his reputation as one of the league's premier shutdown presences, Carolina will be a frontrunner.

It's a risk well worth taking from the Panthers' perspective. Getting a deal worked out that suits all parties is something else entirely.

