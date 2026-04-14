Panthers’ offseason moves triggered a quiet veteran reversal that says everything

General manager Dan Morgan's blockbuster additions in free agency got the entire league to sit up and take notice. The Carolina Panthers believe they are on the cusp of something special, and the front-office leader made some bold moves to enhance their chances of a successful NFC South title defense in 2026.

These notable acquisitions also didn't go unnoticed by some veteran players who were out of contract and considering moving elsewhere.

Morgan knew what he wanted this offseason, and the front-office leader struck with conviction to get it. The Panthers spent big money on edge rusher Jaelan Phillips. Second-team All-Pro linebacker Devin Lloyd was a major coup with the money involved. Left tackle Rasheed Walker could be a steal. Wide receiver John Metchie III was eager to rekindle his connection with quarterback Bryce Young.

Carolina Panthers' free agency masterclass forced Nick Scott to adjust his strategy

Nick Scott was paying attention. During a conversation with Joe Person of The Athletic, the veteran safety acknowledged he was playing "hard to get" after a solid season. However, once the signings started rolling in, he was in no doubt about where his future lay.

“As those signings were happening, I was still a free agent and playing a little hard to get. But once I saw those guys rolling it, I was talking to my agent like, ‘Hold on, man. Maybe let’s go ahead and reach back out to the Panthers.'

"It looks like it could be a fun season, a good defense. That was exciting to see those guys. It definitely motivated me and my decision to come back here.”

This confirms what fans are starting to figure out. The Panthers are no longer a toxic afterthought that players can't wait to leave once they get the chance. It's an ascending, ambitious operation that players are actively trying to either join or stay. Scott could see what was unfolding, and the instructions were simple.

He wanted to come back. Scott might not have the same role, especially if the Panthers spend one of their early draft picks on the safety position, but being part of the setup was more important than anything else. He can still contribute on the rotation and special teams, and that was clearly enough to resist any potential offers from elsewhere.

It's unlikely that Phillips and Lloyd were short of offers, either. Both were among the best free agents on the market, and both joined Carolina. The money helps, of course, but they clearly believe in this project and its current trajectory. That speaks volumes about the work being done by Morgan and head coach Dave Canales.

And if the same trend continues, the Panthers are going to be in tremendous shape.