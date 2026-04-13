Panthers' offseason shakeup sparks defiant response from breakout weapon

The Carolina Panthers made a massive splash in free agency by signing edge rusher Jaelan Phillips. It was a huge investment — four years and $120 million with $80 million guaranteed. If he meets expectations, this could be a game-changer in no uncertain terms.

However, an ascending pass-rusher is doing everything in his power to hit the ground running when on-field preparations for the new campaign begin.

The Panthers saw something in Nic Scouton during their comprehensive pre-draft assessments last year. He was young and incredibly raw, but most experts thought he was a fringe first-rounder if given time to develop. When he dropped to an acceptable range for Carolina, general manager Dan Morgan struck a trade deal with the Denver Broncos to move up and secure his services at No. 51 overall.

Nic Scourton is looking to build on impressive rookie season with the Carolina Panthers

Scourton became a force against the run immediately. He forced his way into the team's rotation right out of the gate. When free-agent signing Patrick Jones II suffered a season-ending back injury, the former Texas A&M standout got starting reps the rest of the way.

The flashes were evident. But make no mistake; Scourton is not going to let complacency creep into his thought process.

He's been working hard on his craft away from the team. Scourton's been spending considerable time polishing his technique and explosiveness with Micah Parsons' trainer in Dallas, improving his bend, footwork, and setting up his pass rushes.

Some of the work Scourton has been putting in with Micah Parsons trainer.



He’s been in Dallas since January/February working on bend, footwork, and setting up moves…. Could be a 50+ pressure 9+ sack guy with this work ethic #KeepPounding https://t.co/6P6nbFOHLw pic.twitter.com/Y3rkYFzSZr — The Real Ball Watcher (@thaRBW) April 8, 2026

This is an act of defiance. It's also a sign that Scourton wants to be great, and he's willing to do a little bit more than anyone else to achieve his goals.

Scourton is expected to start opposite Phillips next season. Jones will have a role to play, and Princely Umanmielen's flashes as a rookie suggest he could continue to grow as a rotational pass-rushing force. This looks like a productive quartet if everyone stays clear of injury, but last year's second-rounder wants to be something else entirely.

He wants to be considered among the league's most productive edges. Scourton is still just 21, so he's merely just scratching the surface of what he could be capable of. Learning from someone like Phillips is only going to help. Spending time with Parsons' trainer is the best possible way to hone his craft before Carolina's offseason program.

Fans are excited. While this time of year always sees the attention turn to new signings and draft picks, Scourton is making sure he won't be ignored.

And the sky is the limit.