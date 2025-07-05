Panthers offseason strategy leaves Dave Canales walking a dangerous tightrope

For the first time in years, it is more than just over-confident fans and team social media that are high on the Carolina Panthers.

National analysts are encouraged by Bryce Young, who was scorching hot in the final three games of 2024. Pairing No. 8 overall pick Tetairoa McMillan with the third-year signal-caller adds fuel to the fire.

With clear direction and substantial investments made on offense, the time for stagnation is over. For Dave Canales, this is a double-edged sword.

Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk feels progress ought to be made if he wants to keep his job. A faltering season could result in course correction and leave him amongst several other coaches who hit the carousel after the 2025 season.

Carolina Panthers head coach Dave Canales is working with a long-leash

This sense of urgency is not shared by team insiders.

It takes a while to build a winning culture from the dust. Canales and Dan Morgan inherited a poor cap situation and a second-rate roster from the previous regime. Leaving team writer Darin Gantt with the belief that the second-year coach will be given extended time to get his feet under him.

"If the offense continues to click, and the defense gets itself together step by step, that's the measure of success. Stop me when I start sounding like a ball coach, but the process is so much more important than the result." Darin Gantt via Panthers.com

The win-loss column does not matter if it can pass the eye test. The end product only needs to look like it is heading in the right direction. Canales enjoys lowered stakes, which are uncommon in an outcome-based league. But the long leash the coach may benefit from comes at a cost.

The team has lacked urgency all offseason. The front office was outbid by the New England Patriots for big-ticket free agent Milton Williams. And despite doing his homework, Morgan did not even make an offer for Jaire Alexander.

Instead of acquiring bona fide talent at positions of dire need, the team is spending the offseason evaluating unproven underdogs and band-aid journeymen.

As the front office continues to window shop, Ejiro Evero will be hitching his wagon to a combination of Lathan Ransom and Demani Richardson at safety opposite Tre'von Moerhig. Mike Jackson Sr. and Chau Smith-Wade will look to step up alongside Jaycee Horn at the cornerback spot. It is a cocktail of inconsistency and unproven commodities in the back half of Carolina's defensive unit.

It is certainly not a win-now strategy.

A historically bad defense from a season ago did bulk up inside and will likely be more resilient against the run. Still, there are holes so glaring that even league-average performance would seem like a colossal overachievement.

Whether or not the pressure is on Carolina's coaching staff remains to be seen. Business moves fast in the NFL. Gentlemen’s agreements with the owner can only get the head coach so far.

Only time will tell, but the opportunity to add substantial talent before the start of the season seems to be in the rearview mirror.

