Panthers draft pick dodges disaster after Jaire Alexander pursuit falls short

The Carolina Panthers contacted Jaire Alexander's representatives regarding a potential move to the franchise. It didn't go any further, with the cornerback setting his sights on a switch to the Baltimore Ravens instead.

Although disappointing for some sections of the fan base, it wasn't bad news for everybody. In particular, a draft pick who is looking to make a bigger impression for the Panthers next time around.

Alexander has concerns regarding his health, but he's a top-level performer when fit and firing on all cylinders. Placing him alongside Jaycee Horn and Mike Jackson Sr. would have been a potentially prolific trio for Ejiro Evero's defense to utilize. Alas, it wasn't to be.

Until the Panthers start winning, players like Alexander will always look elsewhere. There's hope that head coach Dave Canales' second season at the helm is going to be more profitable, but by how much is the question nobody knows the answer to right now.

Chau Smith-Wade looks primed for bigger role in Carolina Panthers' defense next season

Dan Morgan is looking for more help in the secondary. Until then, Chau Smith-Wade remains in the driver's seat for expanded involvement when competitive action commences in Week 1 against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Smith-Wade flashed enormous promise as a rookie when snaps came his way. The former Washington State standout didn't look out of place when tasked with responsibilities in coverage. There is some work ahead to develop against the run, but the early reports over Carolina's offseason program suggest massive improvements have already been made with some additional experience under his belt.

One doesn't have to look far around Panthers' circles for glowing references. Canales and Ejiro Evero have both spoken glowingly about Smith-Wade's growth. Jaycee Horn hailed his knowledge of the scheme and versatility as reasons why he believes the second-year pro has been the overall standout across OTAs and mandatory minicamp. If the same trend continues, a bigger role won't be too far behind.

Adding another proven veteran like Alexander would have changed the dynamic considerably. It could even have stunted Smith-Wade's progress, which is not what this developmental staff is all about.

Adding competition to the room before training camp remains likely. But opting not to make Alexander an offer, regardless of whether there was mutual interest or not, hints at growing confidence around Smith-Wade's outlook next season and beyond.

Time will tell as to whether or not this confidence is well placed. Either way, Smith-Wade will be a player to watch in the coming months.

