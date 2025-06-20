3 cornerbacks the Panthers must consider after Jaire Alexander snub

Jaire Alexander passed on the route that Stephon Gilmore took a few years ago, spurning a homecoming with the Carolina Panthers to sign with the Baltimore Ravens.

The hope is that the injury-riddled star cornerback can rebound and increase his chances of another payday in Baltimore while competing to win a championship before hitting free agency next year. The Panthers were interested and were one of the two teams mentioned by insiders to be in contact with Alexander, but no formal offer was made.

With the Panthers reportedly looking to upgrade their cornerback room, there are still some options on the market that would fit what Ejiro Evero is looking for defensively.

The Panthers currently possess $18.68 million in salary-cap space. While a low amount, it should be plenty to make at the very least one move for a starter.

The guys on this list are projected to get around $7-11 million annually. That is affordable for Carolina, but we do have to factor in that training camp is a few weeks out. Players who usually last this long as a free agent take much lower deals than what is projected because they no longer have the leverage.

Cornerbacks the Carolina Panthers could sign after Jaire Alexander blow

Asante Samuel Jr.

Before the interest in Alexander, I would've been swayed by someone telling me that Asante Samuel Jr. does not fit the physical requirements of a Panthers cornerback under Evero. That's not the case anymore.

I refuse to believe that they would make an exception for historically injured Alexander, who stands at 5-foot-10 and scoff at the notion of adding Samuel. During his time with the Los Angeles Chargers, he was a serviceable starter and a standout at times in an up-and-down defense.

Samuel played in a similar system to the one Evero runs under Brandon Staley, who was also the defensive coordinator for the Los Angeles Rams while Ever was the defensive backs coach. The former second-round pick has shown a great ability to trigger in off-zone situations. Although he's a smaller player, he is not afraid to stick his nose into the run game and make plays, having 46 defensive stops during his time with the Chargers.

The Florida State product also posted a sub-60 percent catch percentage in two of his three seasons in Los Angeles. Samuel's familiarity with the system and responsibilities, coupled with his effectiveness in the run game, should make him an attractive candidate for Carolina.

He can play outside opposite Jaycee Horn. If Chau Smith Wade’s performance enhancements over early workouts don't carry through to the regular season, the Panthers can move Samuel inside to the nickel position.

The only hold-up will be if Samuel can pass his physical coming off a season-ending neck injury.

Rasul Douglas

Rasul Douglas is a familiar face in Carolina, playing with the team under Phil Snow five years ago in 2020. He fits the mold of an Evero guy, standing at 6-foot-2. The veteran has played in a zone-heavy system over the last four seasons between his time with the Buffalo Bills and the Green Bay Packers.

Douglas tallied 14 interceptions in those four years, allowing a sub-60% catch rate twice. He was just as good in the run game with 90 defensive stops.

The only hurdle I could see was Douglas' age. He will be turning 31 years old soon. Based on everything we have seen this offseason, the Panthers and Dan Morgan are trying to infuse a foundation of youth into the roster.

Cutting Jadeveon Clowney, not extending Taylor Moton, and adding two rookie first-round receivers in the past two offseasons shows the Panthers are looking for young talent. Maybe that will eliminate them from investing in veteran band-aids if it blocks the development of Smith-Wade.

Stephon Gilmore

This is another familiar face who should not need an introduction. But in case you are new to football, I'll give you one.

The Rock Hill native is entering Year 13 of his career and has completed football, as the kids say.

With NFL Defensive Player of the Year honors, two-time All-Pro, five-time Pro Bowler, and a Super Bowl champion, there isn't anything left to check off for Stephon Gilmore outside of getting a gold jacket. To no one's surprise, that level of play is not what the Panthers will be acquiring if they return to this well.

Gilmore has lost a step. But from where he started, losing a step still makes him better than most options teams are trotting out.

He still allowed only a 61% catch rate last season. This was lower than his stint in Carolina at 65%. Gilmore was also able to get an interception and had 17 defensive stops in 2024.

As I said, some steps have been lost, and at this point, he may not be a major upgrade over Mike Jackson Sr. Even at his worst, Gilmore can be great depth for Carolina, which is desperate for depth and starting talent.

