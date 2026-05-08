Panthers' prayers answered as CB gift drops into Dan Morgan's lap

General manager Dan Morgan never settles. He is always looking for ways to improve his roster, and that won't change despite the Carolina Panthers putting together another measured yet aggressive offseason in terms of recruitment.

The Panthers don't have much money to spend right now. There are ways to improve that, especially with the need to get under the cap after their draft class put pen to paper. But if executive vice president of football operations Brandt Tilis can work his magic, delving back into the veteran pool is something Morgan will consider if the right opportunities present themselves.

And there was one notable development around the league that might just pique Carolina's interest.

Carolina Panthers should kick the tires on Kenny Moore II if the money works

The Indianapolis Colts and cornerback Kenny Moore II were always on a collision course this offseason. They gave him permission to seek a trade, which indicated a free start was imminent. When no willing suitor came forward, likely because they knew what the next step would be, the AFC South club ended the player's nine-year stint with the organization by releasing him.

Teams may not have been willing to give up a draft pick for Moore, but there should be plenty of interest in him now that he's available for nothing. While the Panthers have some decent options at cornerback, adding another capable performer wouldn't be the worst idea in the world.

Moore fought his way from an undrafted free agent to become a long-term piece of the puzzle in Indianapolis, even earning Pro Bowl honors in 2021. While his coverage capabilities took a step back last season, he was among the league's best run-stopping corners once again.

That matters to the Panthers.

They value tone-setting defensive backs who can mix it up against the run, an area that improved drastically during the 2025 campaign. While they drafted Will Lee III in the fourth round to go alongside Jaycee Horn, Mike Jackson Sr., Corey Thornton, and Chau Smith-Wade, there is no doubt Moore could help as Carolina moves into a win-now mindset after its NFC South title triumph.

The Panthers won't be alone if they throw their hat in the ring. Moore should be a hot commodity who'll find work quickly. He might be looking for a better chance to contend right now, but Carolina is not the unattractive destination of old.

They are right on the cusp of something special after so long in the proverbial wilderness.

This would require some financial maneuvering from Carolina's standpoint. But if enough money can be freed up, Moore represents a better option than most to kick the tires on.