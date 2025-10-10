Panthers’ precarious situation sets stage for unpredictable trade deadline

The Carolina Panthers are in a precarious predicament with the 2025 trade deadline fast approaching. How they perform over the next fortnight will go a long way to determining general manager Dan Morgan's approach.

Carolina has been inconsistent at best to start the campaign. They improved their outlook with a comeback win over the Miami Dolphins, but that won't change anything if the Panthers cannot beat the Dallas Cowboys, New York Jets, and Buffalo Bills over the next three weeks. Morgan will be ready to roll with the punches, and he'll do what he believes is best for the franchise's long-term future.

Morgan saw things were turning south last season. He responded by trading Diontae Johnson and Jonathan Mingo. Things look a little more promising now, but that won't stop the front-office leader from disposing of more deadwood if attention is turning to the 2026 offseason.

Carolina Panthers' trade deadline movement could go either way right now

There's no telling what the Panthers might do. Kevin Pattra from NFL.com is another who thought things could go either way. But if Morgan goes into buying mode, adding a linebacker or pass-rusher would be the wise course of action.

"A stirring win over Miami showed upside for Dave Canales' crew in Carolina. It's been a Jekyll and Hyde few weeks for the Panthers' defense, which has pitched a shutout, allowed 42 points, then slowed Miami for long stretches. Still, this team is off to its best start since 2021. If the Panthers want to remain in go-for-it mode ahead of the deadline, they still need help at linebacker and pass rusher. The next couple of weeks will determine whether they should begin selling, or if they've turned a corner." Kevin Patra

Morgan hasn't made any incoming trades since taking charge. The move for Johnson blew up in his face, but the acquisition of cornerback Mike Jackson Sr. was a tremendous piece of business. If the former linebacker thinks more is needed to get over the hump, and Carolina has a fighting chance, getting aggressive is something to consider.

The Panthers have eight picks in the 2026 NFL Draft, so Morgan could determine that he's got some disposable assets. This only happens if Carolina sees an opportunity, or the team is in a position to contend for a wild-card berth.

Anything less, and Morgan could easily go into selling mode. That would place some established veterans firmly on the chopping block, but it's a fine-margin situation that could legitimately go either way.