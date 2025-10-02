Panthers pressed to make potentially red-hot trade that would solve nothing

The Carolina Panthers are staring down yet another losing season that promised much and has delivered very little so far. There is still plenty of time to turn things around, but it's understandable for fans to be feeling restless after experiencing nothing but abject failure since David Tepper bought the franchise.

The typically erratic billionaire has been relatively patient with this project thus far. That's not going to last forever, so general manager Dan Morgan might consider shaking things up with an incoming or two via trade before the 2025 deadline.

Carolina has eight draft selections in 2026 as things stand. Morgan has been reluctant to part with assets throughout his tenure so far. But if pressure keeps building, he might have no alternative but to take a few risks.

Carolina Panthers touted as potential trade suitor for Bills TE Dawson Knox

This was discussed in greater detail by Gilberto Manzano from Sports Illustrated. The analyst believes the Panthers could benefit from acquiring tight end Dawson Knox from the Buffalo Bills, suggesting that a fifth-round pick might be enough to finalize this hypothetical deal.

"The Panthers find themselves in a peculiar position. They should rebuild again, but it might be too soon to pull the plug on what coach Dave Canales has built the past season and a half. It’s the slowest rebuild in the NFL, but they’re at least trying to move forward, unlike a few other organizations. The Panthers should see this through with Bryce Young for at least the entirety of this season. [Dawson] Knox, 28, has gotten lost a bit in Buffalo since the team drafted Dalton Kincaid in the first round two years ago. Also, the Bills are starting to utilize rookie tight end Jackson Hawes." Gilberto Manzano

Knox is a good player. But from the Panthers' perspective, it solves absolutely nothing.

The Panthers recently extended Tommy Tremble. They have high hopes for Ja'Tavion Sanders as their flex option despite his recent injury setback. Rookie fifth-rounder Mitchell Evans has shown immense promise. The same goes for fellow first-year pro James Mitchell, albeit in a limited capacity.

Adding Knox doesn't seem feasible even if the Bills made him available. That seems unlikely as the AFC East juggernaut looks to get over the hump in 2025. And if Morgan is looking for an incoming from the trade market, focusing on a linebacker, edge rusher, or wide receiver would be much more advantageous.

The smart money still suggests Morgan stands pat. However, if the Panthers continue to struggle, the attention could even turn to some outgoings when the time comes.

