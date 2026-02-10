Panthers pull off jaw-dropping draft heist nobody saw coming in new mock

Dan Morgan wants the Carolina Panthers' pass-rush to improve. The general manager also plans to be aggressive in pursuing the upgrades needed to ensure their memorable return to the playoffs marks the start of a prosperous new era.

With money tight right now, the Panthers need to be selective. Morgan also has seven draft picks at his disposal, which is another option to bolster the defensive edge. And one analyst projected a stunning move that no one had previously considered.

It's a waiting game for the Panthers at No. 19 overall, which is well below where they've picked in previous years. Morgan will play the board and react accordingly, so one couldn't dismiss the prospect of moving up if one of their preferred targets is there for the taking.

Carolina Panthers make daring trade for Rueben Bain Jr. in 2026 mock draft

This was a subject discussed in greater detail by Chad Reuter of NFL.com in his latest mock draft. The analyst had the Panthers striking a trade deal with the Miami Dolphins, surging them up to No. 11 for the chance to take edge rusher Rueben Bain Jr.

"GM Dan Morgan has said he plans to add "one or two" more pass rushers this offseason to upgrade the Panthers' pressure unit. So even though Carolina invested second- and third-round picks in edge defenders last April, Morgan sends a 2026 third-rounder and a 2027 second-rounder to the Fins to move up eight spots for a fellow Miami product. [Rueben] Bain's average length could push him out of the top 10, but he'll be a special player who can get after quarterbacks and hold up against the run." Chad Reuter, NFL.com

This would be jaw-dropping for several reasons. Not many expect Bain to make it out of the top 10. Some analysts even have him as a top-five selection after another dominant campaign with the Miami Hurricanes. But if he did slide to the point where it becomes feasible for Carolina, it's a definite option to ponder.

Bain was a wrecking crew for Miami as they reached the College Football National Championship game. There are concerns about his lack of prototypical length, but his explosiveness, outstanding speed-to-power moves, and versatility should guarantee he's among the first to hear his name called.

As previously mentioned, this also fits arguably Carolina's most pressing offseason need. Whether Bain will be in reach is anyone's guess, but it would certainly be a statement from Morgan, in keeping with his claim that the Panthers are ready to win right now.

Adding Bain to a unit that already consists of Nic Scourton, Princely Umanmielen, and potentially Patrick Jones II represents hope for the future. Morgan hasn't been willing to give up high-end draft capital in the past, but the landscape has changed.

Time will tell...