Panthers put Dave Canales to the test with another broken quarterback

There wasn't much chance of Jack Plummer returning to the Carolina Panthers' practice squad after a disastrous preseason. But general manager Dan Morgan had another daring gamble in mind as a replacement.

According to multiple reports, the Panthers are signing Hendon Hooker to the practice squad. The former Tennessee standout was waived by the Detroit Lions and never got claimed by anybody. This was a steep fall from grace for someone who came into the league with relatively high expectations.

Hooker was a sensation with the Volunteers, but a devastating injury during his final college campaign saw his stock plunge dramatically. The Lions eventually took him at No. 68 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft — the same year Carolina selected Bryce Young at No. 1 — knowing he would miss his rookie campaign through injury. When he came back, the struggles were evident.

Carolina Panthers have their work cut out with Hendon Hooker's development

The signal-caller was pretty far down the pecking order. Jared Goff had firmly established himself, and the Lions were riding on the crest of a wave. Hooker didn't fit into an NFL-style offense, which was always the worry coming from Tennessee's offensive scheme. After a lackluster preseason where almost nothing went his way, head coach Dan Campbell acknowledged that the player could benefit from a change of scenery.

Now, the Panthers are giving him just that.

There won't be any pressure on Hooker to do anything but work on some problem areas of his game. Young is the undisputed starter and the potential franchise quarterback. Andy Dalton is the veteran backup, who signed a two-year deal this offseason to remain as such. That leaves the third-year pro looking to build back confidence from the fringes.

Whether this gamble pays off or not is anyone's guess. Hooker didn't look like an NFL-caliber quarterback at any stage in Detroit. The game moved too fast, and the decision-making was poor. The Panthers believe some untapped potential remains, even though he'll be 28 years old early in the campaign.

Head coach Dave Canales has gained an impressive reputation for galvanizing struggling quarterbacks. Hooker might be his most difficult project so far, but it's not costing the Panthers anything to find out if something could be salvaged.

This is the last chance saloon for Hooker. If Canales cannot bring about career growth, there is no hope.

