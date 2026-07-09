Panthers are putting unfair pressure on a weapon still earning trust

The Carolina Panthers have enjoyed having two franchise legends at tight end who have made monumental impacts on the organization.

In the team's early years, Wesley Walls was a primary target in the passing game and a great blocker. He was followed by Greg Olsen years later, who became one of the great tight ends of the 21st century and one of the best players in franchise history.

Since he departed, the Panthers have struggled at tight end ever since.

Ian Thomas was supposed to be his successor, but after numerous combinations at the position, the Panthers have landed with their current trio: sixth-year Tommy Tremble, third-year Ja'Tavion Sanders, and last year's fifth-round pick, Mitchell Evans.

Mitchell Evans may prove doubters wrong in second season with the Carolina Panthers

The current room faces mounting pressure to prove itself as a reliable asset, which may place an unfair expectation on Evans.

It's fair to have critiques of the tight ends in Carolina. I have voiced my share of displeasures about the lack of playmaking ability and reliability at the position. Even so, we might be becoming too harsh toward Evans, who has an impressive ceiling and was arguably the most reliable tight end on the roster last season as a rookie.

The former Notre Dame standout enters training camp this summer competing for the top tight end spot on the roster, though it feels inevitable that Tremble will take hold of the role by Week 1 against the Chicago Bears. Yet, it feels as though Evans has a chance to surprise in 2026.

Evans is a dependable receiver who can be an effective blocker, whether as an in-line alignment force or in heavier personnel packages. He was even the Panthers' short-yardage quarterback on fourth-and-inches at times.

Mitchell Evans can become a productive target for the Carolina Panthers

Again, having low expectations for this tight end room is something I won't push back on, but the best-case scenario is that the recently drafted tight ends become legitimate core pieces.

As I've said in previous articles, head coach Dave Canales has emphasized being a developmental staff and wants to build from within to create competition and long-term stability on all fronts. Not drafting another tight end this spring nor signing a top free agent signals that philosophy for a player like Evans.

For the Panthers' current situation, Evans could develop into the team's No. 1 tight end by the conclusion of the season, whenever that may be for the team — creating an answer quarterback Bryce Young has been waiting for since getting to Charlotte four years ago.

Evans has the skill set to do so, though with a limited ceiling of being a premier player at the position. Crossing the 300-receiving-yard threshold would be exceptional for any of the tight ends in Carolina, especially the second-year pro.

I would expect more red-zone opportunities for Evans, as he remains heavily involved in the run game as a blocker out of multiple tight-end sets. If that is the case, the Panthers' offense is better off.