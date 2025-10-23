Panthers quietly found their true identity when no one was watching

The Carolina Panthers' defense, which set an NFL record for most points allowed in 2024 and gave up over 200 rushing yards in seven straight games, is suddenly one of the hottest units in football.

Three straight wins. Three consecutive games holding opponents under 81 yards rushing. And now, a defense hitting franchise milestones that haven’t been seen in years.

Carolina's six-point suffocation of the New York Jets might have been the most complete defensive performance of the Dave Canales era. Even though the offense punted six times and managed just 13 points, the Panthers walked away with the win on the back of Ejiro Evero's resurgent group.

Carolina Panthers' defense is finding an identity that was sorely lacking last season

Pro Bowl cornerback Jaycee Horn led the charge. He picked off two passes — one in the end zone to crush a Jets scoring chance — becoming the first Panthers defender to record two interceptions in a game since James Bradberry back in 2019.

Meanwhile, the pass rush made life absolutely miserable for quarterbacks Justin Fields and Tyrod Taylor as Carolina finished with six sacks.

But the most significant statement so far has been the run game. Let’s look at the numbers:

Week 5 vs. the Dolphins: 14 rushes for 19 yards, 1.4 yards per carry.

Week 6 vs. the Cowboys: 19 rushes for 31 yards, 1.6 yards per carry.

Week 7 at the Jets: 81 rushing yards and 6 points.

If there’s a face of this defensive turnaround, it’s Derrick Brown. The 2020 first-round pick was everywhere against New York en route to two sacks, three pass breakups, seven tackles, and countless plays that don’t show up on the stat sheet.

“They’re executing the run game plan well together and then it just finishes with effort,” head coach Dave Canales said. “You saw some great effort plays by Derrick, not just in the run game but in the pass game chasing quarterbacks. That’s the standard we’re looking for.”

Brown has been that standard. His dominance inside has freed up edge rushers to win one-on-one, and it’s giving Carolina the kind of identity the team completely lacked a year ago.

Now comes the real challenge. With Bryce Young set to be sidelined by a high ankle sprain and veteran Andy Dalton expected to start in Week 8, Carolina’s defense will need to keep doing the heavy lifting. But this time, it's against NFL MVP quarterback Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills.

It’s a brutal matchup on paper. But considering how far this group has come, it could easily be a statement game for Carolina.

For the first time in years, the Panthers finally have an identity. And it starts with their defense.