Panthers quietly send Pro Bowler packing before crucial playoff return

Hunter Renfrow's return to the NFL after a one-year absence due to illness was among the most heartwarming stories of the summer. Unfortunately, his on-field impact with the Carolina Panthers was minimal, and he's not going to come along for the playoff ride.

The Panthers waived Renfrow after fellow wide receiver David Moore proved healthy enough to be activated from injured reserve. This was an abrupt yet inevitable end to the Pro Bowler's time in Carolina, where he's gone from an early-season starter to an afterthought in the blink of an eye.

Renfrow didn't make the 53-man roster initially despite praise from head coach Dave Canales. His return was swift: the Panthers signed him back once they traded Adam Thielen to the Minnesota Vikings, and Jalen Coker suffered an injury.

Hunter Renfrow should leave the Carolina Panthers with his head held high

This was the opportunity Renfrow was waiting for. He got the chance to start in the slot and even scored two touchdowns in Week 2 against the Arizona Cardinals. However, once Coker got the all-clear to take his place back in the lineup, the former Clemsoon star went to the fringes.

Carolina made Renfrow a healthy scratch over the final 11 regular-season games. They were moving forward with their youth movement of Tetairoa McMillan, Xavier Legette, Jimmy Horn Jr., and Coker. Considering how valued Moore is on special teams, he was always going to be preferred once he proved his fitness.

That time has arrived. And Renfrow's inevitable fate was sealed.

Where Renfrow goes from here is anyone's guess. He didn't seem interested in playing for anyone other than the Panthers this offseason, resisting overtures from elsewhere to lend a helping hand closer to home. A receiver-needy team could claim him for the postseason, but the wideout could just as easily walk away from the gridiron for good.

Renfrow deserves enormous credit for demonstrating the resolve needed to recover from a debilitating case of ulcerative colitis. He remained an asset behind the scenes, even when he wasn't involved on the field. His mentorship of Carolina's young pass-catchers was invaluable at a critical time. Things may have fizzled out on the field, but he can leave with his head held high.

The Panthers have no room for passengers as they pursue a monumental playoff upset against the Los Angeles Rams this weekend at Bank of America Stadium. Moore will immediately become an asset on special teams, which is something Renfrow couldn't provide. And if this does end in retirement, he should have no regrets whatsoever about giving it another go.