Panthers regrade exposes another Scott Fitterer failure fans can leave behind

There wasn't much previous general manager Scott Fitterer got right during his time in post. The Carolina Panthers were freefalling to rock bottom and the front-office leader had no clue how to turn the tide. Even when Matt Rhule, the man team owner David Tepper gave absolute power, was fired, nothing improved from a roster contruction standpoint.

A two-win campaign in 2023 was the final straw. Fitterer was mercilessly relieved of his duties by Tepper. He landed on his feet with a front-office job with the resurgent Washington Commanders, but it's highly unlikely he'll get another general manager gig in the future.

One of Fitterer's biggest flaws was failing to draft well. This was deeply disappointing, considering he rose through the ranks to director of college scouting with the Seattle Seahawks. However, manning the top job is a different challenge entirely.

Carolina Panthers 2022 NFL Draft looks even worse three years on

Pete Prisco from CBS Sports revisited the 2022 NFL Draft class, which was a combination of Fitterer and Rhule leading the charge. The analyst gave it a C- grade at the time and maintained this three years later. Had it not been for starting left tackle Ikem Ekwonu, it would have been even worse.

"They had six picks in the draft and just one, first-round pick Icky Ekwonu, is set to start this season. He is their left tackle. Sixth-round picks Amare Barno (edge) and offensive lineman Cade Mays are backups. They whiffed on third-round quarterback Matt Corral. I liked the pick of Ekwonu a lot, saying he would become a long-time starter. I didn't like the pick of Corral, which played true. I also said Mays would stay around for a while -- and he has." Pete Prisco

Player/Position Draft Round/Number Ikem Ekwonu (OT) Round 1 (Pick 6) Matt Corral (QB) Round 3 (Pick 94) Brandon Smith (LB) Round 4 (Pick 120) Amare Barno (EDGE) Round 6 (Pick 189) Cade Mays (OL) Round 6 (Pick 199) Kalon Barnes (CB) Round 7 (Pick 242)

Trading up for quarterback Matt Corral was a mistake. The Panthers had already traded for Sam Darnold and Baker Mayfield by this point. There was also pressure on Rhule and Fitterer to turn things around in pursuit of keeping their jobs, so bringing a rookie into the mix was a recipe for disaster.

Three out of the six picks are on the squad. Ekwonu got his fifth-year option triggered and could get a loftier commitment with another impressive campaign in 2025. Cade Mays will battle it out with Austin Corbett for the starting center gig. Amare Barno is firmly on the roster bubble, but the player's special-teams prowess might be his saving grace.

Fortunately for fans, this ineptitude is something they can leave behind. The Panthers are moving forward with more professionalism and purpose under Dan Morgan, Brandt Tilis, and Dave Canales. There's an aligned vision for the future and the team's best interests at heart. More importantly, there is a refreshing sense of stability where once there was nothing but chaos.

Fitterer wasn't up to the job. Thankfully, the new regime appears capable of bringing back respectability and prosperity to this once-proud franchise.

