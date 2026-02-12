Panthers reload defense with game-changing 3-round mock draft haul

The Carolina Panthers got some outstanding returns from their 2025 NFL Draft class. If general manager Dan Morgan can achieve similar success this time around, another profitable campaign could await head coach Dave Canales' squad.

This project exceeded expectations in 2025, winning the NFC South and making the postseason. Although it was a significant step in the right direction, Morgan knows there are still moves to make in his quest to get Carolina among the contenders. And with some maneuvering needed to improve the team's financial position, finding the right college recruits becomes all the more important.

Morgan has seven selections at his disposal. He's also made no secret about the need to fortify the pass-rush, something Cody Williams of FanSided addressed with Carolina's pick at No. 19 in his recent three-round mock draft.

Carolina Panthers begin three-round mock draft haul with edge rusher Cashius Howell

Williams had the Panthers selecting Texas A&M edge rusher Cashius Howell, reuniting him with former college teammate Nic Scourton, who was a second-round pick last year and flashed immense promise as a rookie. While there is some work needed against the run, the writer believes his ability to generate consistent pressure is something Carolina desperately needs to take the next step.

"This group has some nice pieces, but I'd love to see them get more explosive and dangerous off the edge. Cashius Howell is perfect for that. He shouldn't be relied upon in run defense right away in his NFL career, but he can pin his ears back and generate pressure with the best of them, which is what Carolina should be eyeing." Cody Williams, FanSided

Williams continued to address Ejiro Evero's defense in the second round, mocking Cincinnati linebacker Jake Golday to the Panthers. This position group has been a constant thorn in the team's side ever since newly crowned Pro Football Hall of Famer Luke Kuechly retired. The sooner this gets rectified, the better their chances will be.

This three-round mock was rounded off with another weapon for quarterback Bryce Young in the form of Miami wide receiver C.J. Daniels. The sixth-year senior transferred to the Hurricanes before the 2025 campaign and went over 500 receiving yards. His seven touchdowns were a bonus, but the prospect would be on the older side, which could be off-putting.

All in all, this would be a decent haul for the Panthers. Morgan isn't looking to draft for need alone, but his first two picks in this scenario solved glaring complications. Daniels' arrival in the wide receiver room would shake things up, but there is a long way to go, and a lot will change before the marquee selection event.

Either way, the Panthers are supremely confident that Morgan will do what's necessary to keep the franchise trending up. After that, it's down to Canales and his staff.