Panthers rookie has a secret weapon who knows exactly what he needs

The Carolina Panthers believed they had a steal of epic proportions when cornerback Will Lee III dropped into the fourth round. Everyone in the draft room was dreaming of this slide, and not for the first time throughout the selection process, general manager Dan Morgan got a stroke of good fortune.

Lee was nicknamed 'The Blanket' at Texas A&M for his ability to mirror receivers and make plays on the ball. Things will be a lot tougher in the pros, but he's got a fighting chance of earning playing time immediately behind the stud boundary tandem of Mike Jackson Sr. and Jaycee Horn.

And Lee should also benefit from a secret weapon that can help develop him into a productive performer much sooner than expected.

Carolina Panthers rookie Will Lee III has a secret weapon to help him grow quickly

Having players like Jackson and Horn to lean on for counsel is a bonus, but they have their own preparations to make. The coaching staff will play a much more integral role in his early transition, bringing Renaldo Hill under the microscope.

Hill turned being a seventh-round pick out of Michigan State into a decade-long career. He spent time at safety and cornerback, recording more than 600 tackles and 19 interceptions. His leadership was renowned, making the transition to the coaching ranks seamless.

After starting in college at Wyoming, Hill was fast-tracked into the NFL. He's served as a defensive backs coach with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Denver Broncos, and Miami Dolphins before becoming the Los Angeles Chargers' defensive coordinator, a significant achievement.

After a two-year stint in Los Angeles, Hill became pass game coordinator with the Dolphins before the Panthers came calling this offseason. These accomplished credentials need no introduction, and he'll no doubt have Lee hanging on his every word.

This is a tremendous environment for Lee to learn and grow. He'll have a great teacher in Hill, who saw a lot throughout his NFL career and has likely seen even more as a coach. Couple this with the leadership of Horn and Jackson, and it's hard to envisage a scenario where the rookie doesn't make significant strides.

According to those in attendance at OTAs, Lee has been spending time with the first-string defense as the Panthers experiment with Horn in the nickel. While this won't be the two-time Pro Bowler's permanent residence, it's not a bad tool to have in the arsenal. And if Ejiro Evero does move his best corner around, the first-year pro is in pole position to slot right in.

Expectations are high for Lee. And make no mistake; Hill will be on hand to guide him every step of the way.