Panthers' rookie sensation faces ultimate preseason measuring stick showdown

Corey Thornton has taken the Carolina Panthers by storm this offseason. The undrafted rookie isn't playing like one, forcing the issue to all but confirm his status on the 53-man roster in 2025.

That was the biggest objective for Thornton. Nothing has been set in stone as yet, but his accomplished coverage capabilities and fierce willingness to assist against the run could be a nice addition to a cornerback room that's lacking legitimate depth.

Everything is pointing up for Thornton. However, the former Louisville standout is about to embark on his biggest measuring stick so far this summer.

Carolina Panthers will find out more about Corey Thornton against Nico Collins

After a fiery joint practice with the Houston Texans, the Panthers lock horns with the AFC South club in their second preseason outing. The starters are once again expected to play early in the contest, but with Pro Bowl corner Jaycee Horn missing time as he deals with hand soreness following a recent car accident, it would be a big surprise if the South Carolina product was risked in this one.

This pushes Thornton further up the pecking order, perhaps even manning the starting boundary spot opposite veteran Mike Jackson Sr. to begin the contest. This is something he got to experience last weekend, but potentially going up against Nico Collins represents a different test entirely.

Collins is the alpha in a talented Texans wide receiver unit. The Pro Bowler has two straight 1,000-yard receiving seasons and represents a matchup nightmare when firing on all cylinders. If the wideout plays, he might go looking for the inexperienced Thornton in pursuit of gaining the upper hand.

These are the difficulties Thornton must overcome if he wants to carve out a successful career for himself. He's brimming with confidence right now, but he's not proved anything yet. If the defensive back can hold his own against Collins and the other gifted weapons at Houston's disposal, that'll be the strongest indicator yet that he's got a big part to play.

The Panthers would be wise to give Thornton all he can handle. He's been a revelation so far, but the first-year pro must continue to build trust. If he accomplishes this feat, defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero could install him in the rotation behind Horn, Jackson, and Chau Smith-Wade immediately.

If Thornton wants it enough, there is a chance awaiting him. And if everything goes as expected, he'll be getting litmus tests like this weekly in a regular-season setting.

