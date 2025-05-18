Panthers rookie steal hit hard by harsh wake-up call from NFL analyst

The early reports are immensely positive where rookie wide receiver Jimmy Horn Jr. is concerned. However, that didn't stop one Carolina Panthers analyst from tempering expectations around the sixth-round selection.

Carolina believes they've found a bit of value in Horn. He's got the speed, elusiveness in open space, and inner desire that could make a lasting contribution quicker than anticipated. He reportedly shone over rookie minicamp, which was a positive first step en route to shaking up the wide receiver rotation right out of the gate.

It's easy to get carried away. Wide receivers tend to shine more than most during early offseason workouts. Horn left a good first impression, but how he performs later in the summer will be more important.

Analyst pours cold water on Jimmy Horn Jr.'s impressive Carolina Panthers start

This was a topic discussed in greater detail by Brian Beversluis from SB Nation. The analyst acknowledged Horn's skill set as a big positive, but he thought the former Colorado standout making the 53-man roster remains his primary initial objective.

"The fast wide receivers always get the most attention this early in the off-season. Especially when said wide receiver is surrounded by more of his peers and less NFL seasoned talent. He’s got some skills with the ball in his hands, and he certainly has a skill set the meat and potatoes of this wide receiver room lacked in 2024. I think healthy optimism is fine at this point in the off-season, but I’m not currently expecting more than a 53 man roster spot at best until we see some training camp and preseason reps." Brian Beversluis

This pours cold water on the positivity surrounding Horn, to a certain extent. However, it's a realistic assessment regarding a player who's not achieved anything in the pros as yet.

The Panthers will bring Horn along gradually. They have enough in the receiver room to develop the pass-catcher at his own pace. He could carve out a role for himself immediately, but standing out as a kick returner seems like a more attainable goal in Year 1 of his professional career.

Horn has loftier goals. He wanted the Panthers to draft him. He believes this represents a fantastic opportunity to thrive in the NFL. Tetairoa McMillan came with more hype as the No. 8 overall selection in the 2025 NFL Draft, but don't be surprised if the Day 3 pick defies expectations.

Making the squad is the first challenge. After that, it'll be a case of fighting for involvement and making those who shunned him during the draft regret it.

