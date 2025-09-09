Panthers roster move sends brutal message to struggling veteran

The Carolina Panthers were never in their Week 1 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. They were unprepared and lethargic in almost every area. Their offseason optimism bubble burst, and fans are already bracing themselves for another long campaign.

Dan Morgan isn't one to sit on his hands. The general manager is an aggressive roster builder who takes sentiment completely out of the equation. If he believes changes should be made, the front-office leader won't hesitate.

This was once again evident with an overlooked move after Carolina's defeat at EverBank Stadium. It also sent an unmistakable message to one struggling veteran who's drawing the wrath of fans on social media.

Carolina Panthers sent subtle warning to Nick Scott with practice squad signing

The Panthers had two spots to fill on their practice squad. Defensive tackle Tommy Akingbesote was one, which is understandable after Tershawn Wharton suffered a hamstring injury that is expected to keep him out for 2-4 weeks. The other position went to safety Israel Mukuamu, a Charlotte native who was a teammate of Jaycee Horn's in college at South Carolina.

Mukuamu's arrival is easily the most intriguing. The former sixth-round pick spent four seasons with the Dallas Cowboys, earning a rotational spot on the backend while also featuring prominently on special teams. He got a new one-year deal but didn't make their 53-man roster. Now, he gets the chance to establish himself much closer to home.

This is a warning for Nick Scott. The veteran is somehow still trusted by Ejiro Evero despite his steep decline over the last two years. His woeful performance in Week 1 had fans clamoring for Demani Richardson and fourth-round rookie Lathan Ransom to get more involved, something head coach Dave Canales also revealed that he is pushing for.

Whether Mukuamu does enough to force his way into the team's plans remains to be seen. Having Horn around should help smooth the transition, and his special teams efforts could be useful. Much will also depend on Scott, who must realize that his spot is in severe danger after just one game of the new campaign.

It's not costing the Panthers much to find out what Mukuamu can offer. He's got the size and athleticism Evero looks for in his defensive backs, but the under-fire coordinator also prefers veterans he's worked with at previous stops.

Not many of those have thrived in Carolina, so perhaps a shift in approach is needed. And if Evero is reluctant, then the decision must be taken out of his hands.

