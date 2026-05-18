Panthers say goodbye to respected figure as painful Frank Reich chapter fades

When Frank Reich was hired as head coach, his immediate ambition was to assemble what many believed was an all-star coaching staff to finally get the Carolina Panthers back to prominence. No fans need to be reminded about what happened next, and a few from that disastrous regime are still around.

Head coach Dave Canales revealed the departure of another who initially got a reprieve but has now left the franchise.

Canales revealed during his latest media availability that offensive consultant Jim Caldwell has officially left the organization after three years. A full explanation of the move was not given, but the head man was gushing with praise of the support he received during a critical transition.

"Having been a head coach, having been around coaches whom I really respect, and just remembering all the little things, building a training camp and the ebb and flow of the practices, duration, and how to challenge guys mid-season in different spots.

"With just all the things that as a first-time head coach while I had been with Pete for 14 years, it was just so good to be able to have somebody that I could call at any point who was fully invested in what we were doing, to help me address the team, add things to our practices that might help different things that we needed improvement on, just really practical wisdom, different ways, and someone who just I really grew to trust."

Carolina Panthers' subtle change is reflective of their changing environment

Carl Smith, a former assistant with the Seattle Seahawks and the father of special teams coordinator Tracy Smith, will replace Caldwell in a remote capacity. It's a less hands-on advisory role, which is a sign that Canales believes there are enough boots on the ground right now.

The Panthers are giving offensive play-calling duties to coordinator Brad Idzik as Canales moves into a more CEO-type role after two seasons. Carolina also hired Darrell Bevell as its new offensive guru, helping install new dynamics and increasing the chances of more explosive plays.

It might sound a little harsh, but there was no real use for Caldwell anymore. Whether he departed of his own free will or was told he was surplus to requirements wasn't disclosed, but it's another sign of the ever-changing times in Carolina.

Caldwell is a respected figure. He was also tied to Reich's reign through no real fault of his own. The Panthers kept him around to provide stability around quarterback Bryce Young amid wholesale changes, but with the signal-caller now ascending to a level that doesn't require as much support, this seems like a good time for a parting of the ways.

What the future holds for Caldwell is anyone's guess. He's 71 now, and coaching has been in his blood ever since he became a graduate assistant at Iowa in 1977. He's given the game everything, so this looks like the perfect time to step away from it all and enjoy retirement.

He's earned it.