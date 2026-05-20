Panthers send fans into despair with baffling move at glaring weakness

Much has been made about the Carolina Panthers' lack of attention to the tight end position this offseason. Most were expecting a new arrival with pass-catching upside, either via free agency or the 2026 NFL Draft. Instead, general manager Dan Morgan did absolutely nothing to move the needle.

Finally, after a long wait, the Panthers made a move. But it's pretty underwhelming in the grand scheme of things.

The team confirmed that Heinrich Haarberg has penned a deal with the club with OTAs on the immediate horizon. He was a former quarterback with the Nebraska Cornhuskers before converting to the tight end position. While there is no legitimate production to speak of at the collegiate level, the Panthers clearly see something in his athleticism that could potentially make a difference.

Carolina Panthers are not serious about TE upgrades, which is a major gamble

This once again proves one thing above all else. The Panthers are satisfied with those higher up the tight end depth chart. That might not be an opinion shared by fans and analysts, but it's beyond all doubt in the building now.

Their actions dictate nothing less.

Can we be serious about adding a tight end? https://t.co/RQKDt0wtj0 — Panthers On Tap (@PanthersOnTap) May 20, 2026

Haarberg could be a Taysom Hill-type player for Carolina with a smooth transition. It's not costing them much to find out one way or another, but a place on the practice squad would be a considerable achievement for someone who was completely overlooked before Morgan came calling.

This signing won't exactly strike fear into the likes of Tommy Tremble, Ja'Tavion Sanders, and Mitchell Evans. They are projected to be the trio tasked with increasing production and consistency. Head coach Dave Canales and his staff still believe, but that doesn't mean the jury isn't well and truly out.

Why can’t we call the Raiders and get Michael Mayer? https://t.co/RErWCuwS6V — Chubb in a tub (@chubbinatub) May 20, 2026

Sanders' projected breakout last season fell disappointingly flat when much more was anticipated for the Texas product. Tremble flashes immense promise as a blocker, but his impact in the passing game is limited. Evans caught the eye as a rookie, so a bigger role could be in the offing with another offseason to hone his craft.

As for Haarberg? He's got his foot in the door.

It's an opportunity to stand out when hope was fading, but the margin for error remains razor-thin. He's starting from the bottom — perhaps even lower than the undrafted free agents already acquired by Carolina this offseason. Unless he hits the ground running, Haarberg may not make it to training camp.

That's a scenario Haarberg is looking to avoid. Time will tell if he can.