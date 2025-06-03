Panthers should cash in on Lions' desperation after bombshell retirement

The Detroit Lions were dealt a body blow when All-Pro center Frank Ragnow confirmed his bombshell retirement. Carolina Panthers general manager Dan Morgan should cash in on the NFC North club's newfound desperation.

There's just no telling how Ragnow's decision to walk away will impact the Lions' chances of going deep into the postseason once again. He was a linchpin on the offensive line and a prominent leader in the locker room beloved by the fans. They are enormous shoes to fill, so Detroit must act swiftly to keep complications to a minimum.

Carolina Panthers have surplus of centers who could help the Lions

Ragnow suffered enormous punishment throughout his seven-year career. The lineman acknowledged that his body wasn't feeling good at this stage of preparations. Instead of getting more rest before taking things further, he's opted to put his health first and walk away from the gridiron entirely.

"I've tried to convince myself that I'm feeling good but I'm not and it's time to prioritize my health and my family's future. I have given this team everything I have and I thought I had more to give, but the reality is I simply don't. I have to listen to my body and this has been one of the hardest decisions of my life." Frank Ragnow via CBS Sports

Everyone associated with the Lions was crushed by this news. However, those in power must pivot accordingly with their offensive line anchor no longer available.

One would expect Graham Glasgow to slot into the center spot, with rookie second-rounder Tate Ratledge going to the right guard position. It might be the other way around, but the Lions could also seek outside reinforcements to fill the void.

That's where the Panthers come in.

They have a surplus of centers. Three players on the squad — Austin Corbett, Cade Mays, and Brady Christensen — have all proven to be capable starters. If the Lions are looking for someone else, possibly via trade, calling Morgan wouldn't be the worst idea in the world.

The Panthers would have plenty of leverage if the Lions called. Making one expendable seems feasible if a bigger-than-expected trade offer arrives. But given the injury concerns around Corbett, they could just as easily resist all inquiries.

Detroit is a well-run organization. They'll have contingency plans in place and some probable targets. None will come close to Ragnow's influence, but they must make the best out of a bad situation.

And who knows, perhaps the Panthers might be able to benefit from this extremely unfortunate development.

