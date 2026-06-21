Panthers should want no part of bold Mac Jones trade prediction

The Carolina Panthers have invested heavily in becoming a contender, which is why Bryce Young enters the 2026 season under as much pressure as any quarterback in the NFL.

That pressure has already sparked speculation about what Carolina might do if Young struggles. Moe Moton of The Bleacher Report recently predicted the Panthers to make a stunning midseason trade for San Francisco 49ers quarterback Mac Jones in an effort to save their season.

It's definitely a bold idea. It's also one that doesn't make much sense for where the Panthers currently are as a franchise.

Carolina Panthers shouldn't consider Mac Jones trade if Bryce Young struggles

Young is heading into a contract-defining year. He threw for 3,011 yards, 23 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions last season, completing 63.8 percent of his passes. This was enough to drag Carolina back to the playoffs for the first time since 2017.

Because of that, the Panthers already picked up his fifth-year option, which means they control him through 2027 regardless of what happens next season.

Moton's pitch is that if Young struggles, Carolina shouldn't settle for Kenny Pickett or Will Grier. Instead, they should take a swing at Jones, who threw for 2,151 yards and 13 touchdowns against six picks, filling in for an injured Brock Purdy last year.

"If Young isn't the guy, the Panthers should pursue San Francisco 49ers backup quarterback Mac Jones," Moton wrote.

Here's the first problem. Jeff Howe of The Athletic believes San Francisco could ask for a first-round pick to part with Jones. That's a number nobody should agree to for a 27-year-old who's never been a full-time starter on a winning team.

There's also the system question. Jones looked sharp last season because he had Kyle Shanahan calling plays and a Niners' skill group most teams would love. Strip that away and drop him into Carolina's offense, and there's no guarantee any of that production travels with him.

And finally, if Carolina actually loses faith in Young, the best option would be to take a quarterback in next year’s draft.

The 2027 quarterback class is shaping up as one of the deepest in years, led by Texas' Arch Manning and Oregon's Dante Moore, with Notre Dame's C.J. Carr and Oklahoma State's Drew Mestemaker right behind them. That's a real swing at a true franchise answer, not a rental who needs Shanahan's offense to look the part.

The Panthers bet big on this roster to win now. Blowing it up for Jones would be a massive mistake.