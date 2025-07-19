Panthers' sneaky signing gets powerful backing as fans buzz with excitement

The Carolina Panthers made a lot of notable moves to improve their defensive outlook this offseason. Some gained more hype than others, but one under-the-radar acquisition is gaining steam at the right time.

One NFL analyst believes it could completely change the landscape in Carolina when it's all said and done.

Dan Morgan can't have been pleased with having to watch Ejiro Evero's defense give up more than 3,000 rushing yards in 2024. This franchise prided itself on hard-nosed, physical play stemming back to his time as a player. This was a far cry from those standards, and the general manager reacted aggressively in pursuit of turning the tide.

Morgan focused his immediate attention on the trenches. Tershawn Wharton joined from the Kansas City Chiefs. The Panthers also signed nose tackle Bobby Brown III, which is proof of how serious they are about restoring defensive respectability.

NFL analysts tips Bobby Brown III to transform Carolina Panthers' defensive landscape

Considering the Panthers haven't had a genuine nose tackle since Evero came on board, this is a massive positive. Zachary Pereles from CBS Sports agrees, claiming big things are ahead for the free-agent signing next to returning Pro Bowl lineman Derrick Brown.

"Last season, the Panthers allowed the most rushing yards by any team since the 1980 Saints, so they brought in [Bobby] Brown, a hulking defensive tackle (6-foot-4 and 332 pounds), to plug the gaps alongside star Derrick Brown. The interior of the Carolina defensive line can't get much worse, but the Brown duo can be a big part of it getting a lot better." Zachary Pereles

Brown is only just entering his prime. He's got previous knowledge of Evero's demands from their time together on the Los Angeles Rams. There is scheme familiarity and two capable performers alongside him on Carolina's 3-4 front. Everything is in position to thrive.

This could be the answer to Carolina's prayers. Brown has a strong base that makes him difficult to move off the block. He's capable of absorbing double teams effectively, which frees up space for others to work. He's also got enough core functional strength to push the pile against the run and even generate pressure when the situation dictates.

Again, this is something the Panthers didn't get from previous nose tackle starter Shy Tuttle, who never looked comfortable as the anchor. Brown represents an instant upgrade, someone who could potentially hold down the spot long-term if everything goes well.

Morgan and Evero believe in Brown. He's embracing the new opportunity and looks in prime physical shape before training camp. If this continues in the weeks heading into Carolina's regular-season opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars, anything is possible.

More Carolina Panthers news and analysis