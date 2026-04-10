Panthers' surge under Dave Canales sparking doubt nobody can justify

Head coach Dave Canales has the Carolina Panthers on the right track. They are not the finished article just yet, but the state of this ascending team is night and day just two seasons into his ambitious project with general manager Dan Morgan.

Unfortunately, some are still clinging to the old Panthers' perception rather than focusing on the positives Canales has brought to the franchise.

Fans have the utmost faith in Canales. Players are fully bought into his ethos, and giving up offensive play-calling duties this offseason highlights his willingness to adapt. Expectations will be higher next year after winning the NFC South and reaching the postseason, but the signs couldn't be more encouraging.

Doubts linger over Carolina Panthers' project despite growth under Dave Canales

Patrick Daugherty of NBC Sports wasn't as convinced. The analyst thought Canales was working with one hand tied behind his back, thanks to quarterback Bryce Young and team owner David Tepper. He thought there was a definite ceiling to what could be accomplished, leading him to believe the shelf-life could be short.

"[Dave] Canales has several factors holding him back. [Bryce] Young is, at best, a 2-3 year solution, and owner Dave Tepper does not seem to be a predictable man to work for.

"This is probably a hard-capped job. Canales is nevertheless doing his best to find out, and if nothing else, putting together a nice clip reel for his next gig."

This seems extremely short-sighted. It also completely disregards the seismic changes across the franchise within the culture shift that Canales and Morgan have worked so hard to implement.

Young made encouraging progress last season. He's visibly more confident. The lows are still extremely low, but they are becoming less frequent. There is a growing comfort on the field, and his evolving leadership in the locker room is something everyone is getting behind.

As for Tepper? He's done a complete 180 from the meddling billionaire tyrant who drove Carolina football into the ground over his first few years as owner.

There is complete trust. Tepper is there to provide support, but he's letting the football people run the operation as they see fit. And the Panthers' emergence from rock bottom into a respectable organization speaks for itself.

It's hard to remove the stigma of past failures in the NFL. The Panthers were a laughingstock, seen as an easy out. Some might believe that is still the case, but ignoring the good work being done is simply foolish at this point.

And make no mistake, Canales has already proved that he was the right man for the job in Carolina.