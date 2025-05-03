Panthers' Tet McMillan draws insane NFL comp as hype train gains speed

The Carolina Panthers are expecting big things from Tetairoa McMillan after taking the wide receiver at No. 8 overall in the 2025 NFL Draft. One respected expert went one step further, placing an almost unattainable comparison on his shoulders.

Dan Morgan considered moving back. However, it would have taken a significant offer to get off McMillan. He was the Panthers' guy from a long way out, someone those in power believe can give the passing attack a level of dynamism that was sorely lacking in 2024.

Carolina Panthers WR Tet McMillan compared to All-Pro Justin Jefferson

McMillan has a swagger that's hard not to love. He's got big ambitions to rise quickly to one of the league's best. Experienced analyst Greg Cosell believes he could be better than Drake London. He also compared Carolina's new pass-catcher to All-Pro wideout Justin Jefferson in terms of playing style and playmaking ability.

"I think he’s better than Drake London. Now, we won’t know that until he’s in the league, but I think he’s really good run after catch. I think he made seamless transitions from receiver to runner. He had deceptive quickness with the ball in his hands. I think he can line up anywhere. He’s got phenomenal hands and has a wide catching radius. Look, I’m not here saying that he’s Justin Jefferson, but I think the way in which he plays to me on tape is more like that than Drake London." Greg Cosell via SI

If McMillan can become the Panthers' answer to Jefferson, that would vindicate the decision and then some. However, this is a ridiculously high bar for which to aim.

Jefferson is arguably the league's most prolific wideout. He's already racked up 7,432 receiving yards and 40 touchdowns in just five seasons. The LSU graduate also got a bumper contract extension that made him the NFL's highest-paid non-quarterback until it was recently surpassed by Ja'Marr Chase's deal with the Cincinnati Bengals.

There are some familiarities. McMillan and Jefferson are exceptional in contested catch situations. They both have a flair for the dramatic. But the Vikings' star was a much sharper route runner coming out of college.

The fact that McMillan is gaining this sort of hype speaks volumes. Unfair pre-draft criticism reared its head before the Panthers took him at No. 8. Morgan had complete conviction, and his opinion was shared by others in positions of power.

There's a growing belief that the Panthers have something special in McMillan. If he accomplishes half of what Jefferson's done throughout his career to date, there will be nobody happier than Canales and quarterback Bryce Young.

