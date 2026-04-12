Panthers quietly tracking run-crushing steal who just made his intentions clear

The Carolina Panthers have plenty of freedom to be creative during the 2026 NFL Draft. General manager Dan Morgan has positioned himself well after a strategic free agency that saw two massive splashes and other key holes filled effectively. A strong class of college prospects would be the icing on the cake.

And one intriguing steal later in the process sent a strong message about what to expect if the Panthers follow through on their pre-draft interest.

During an in-depth interview with Justin Melo of Sports Illustrated, versatile defensive lineman Tyreak Sapp confirmed that he has spoken to the Panthers. A number of others have also examined his credentials in greater detail, making him a lively candidate in the mid-rounds to bolster the rotation.

Carolina Panthers have shown interest in Tyreak Sapp, who is aiming to make an instant impact

Sapp won't be settling when he gets into the league. He has his sights set on immediate impact, earning the respect of veteran players, and leaning heavily on established figures to grow as a player and a leader.

"I’m going to make an immediate impact. I want to earn the respect of my teammates. I’m going to work hard to find my way around the roster. I want to earn respect from the players in front of me.

"I want to be the best rookie I can be while learning from the veterans. I’m going to perfect my craft. I want to be as impactful as I can possibly be. That’s what I’m looking forward to doing at the next level."

The Panthers could use another piece on the defensive front seven. A'Shawn Robinson was inevitably released, saving $10.5 million on the salary cap. Bobby Brown III looks capable of filling the void, and Carolina also remains high on Cam Jackson after his brief rookie flashes. That said, taking someone like Sapp — someone with the scope to play inside or on the edge — is another cheap, athletic, and hungry option with possible long-term upside.

Though Sapp is a little undersized, his trajectory at Florida was encouraging. The former four-star high school recruit had to earn everything, becoming a productive starter over the last two seasons. His explosion to the contact point is first class, which is matched by eye-catching hand technique and an ability to gain leverage effortlessly against the run for good measure.

There wouldn't be any immediate pressure on Sapp to make an immediate contribution, despite his desire to do so. There is some refinement needed in his counter moves, but his crushing run-stopping could be an asset right away.

And for a team like Carolina, that may tip the scales in Sapp's favor.