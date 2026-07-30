Panthers turn to discarded rival with everything to gain and nothing to lose

Losing rookie wide receiver Chris Brazzell II for up to eight weeks due to a moderate LCL tear in his left knee is far from ideal. But for general manager Dan Morgan, he always has contingencies in place for every eventuality.

The Carolina Panthers moved swiftly when Brazzell's prognosis was confirmed, signing wide receiver Casey Washington to a one-year deal. While this might be nothing more than a camp body with the third-round selection on the sidelines, with Dan Chisena also going to injured reserve, it may create a quiet opening to exploit with a smooth transition.

A sixth-round selection by the Atlanta Falcons in the 2024 NFL Draft, Washington failed to firmly establish himself. That was a little surprising after his 2023 breakout at Illinois, but it didn't result in sticking around with Carolina's bitter NFC South rival for anything more than two seasons.

Carolina Panthers are giving Casey Washington a shot to prove the Falcons wrong

The Falcons' new regime decided that Washington was no longer part of their plans, releasing him late last month. One could have forgiven the player for being a little worried about his future, but the Panthers have fortunately given him a lifeline when hope was fading rapidly.

Expecting miracles from Washington is unrealistic. He's coming late into the process, so picking things up quickly is crucial. He's also way down the food chain in Carolina compared to other receivers, so there is no real margin for error.

Washington will take this situation for what it is. It's a chance to get his foot back in the door quickly, embrace a new challenge, and do enough to potentially catch the eye of the Panthers or someone else. Everything after that is out of his hands, so all anybody can do in a situation like this is give it everything you've got.

Morgan has done a lot of roster churning at the bottom end over the first week of camp. Much of that has to do with the injury problems ravaging his squad right now, but he's doing a good job of rolling with the punches to ensure no momentum is lost.

After accumulating just seven receptions from 16 targets for 108 receiving yards in two seasons with the Falcons, hopes aren't exactly high for Washington. He's got nothing to lose and absolutely everything to gain, but forcing his way up the depth chart does seem like a tall order in the circumstances.

Still, he'll be grateful for the chance. And what comes next is down to him.