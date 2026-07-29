Chris Brazzell's promising Panthers surge derailed at the worst time

Just when fans thought training camp couldn't have started any worse for the Carolina Panthers, head coach Dave Canales was forced to stomach another cruel injury blow.

There was real concern when rookie wide receiver Chris Brazzell II went down with an apparent left leg injury. Canales revealed after practice that the player would undergo tests before an official prognosis was confirmed, but there was another ominous feel.

According to Joe Person of The Athletic, the No. 83 overall selection in the 2026 NFL Draft suffered a moderate LCL tear in his left knee and is expected to be out of action for eight weeks. Brazzell will now miss the start of the new campaign, and it could take a lot longer than that to get healthy and back into genuine football shape.

Just a body blow for all involved.

Carolina Panthers will have to cope without Chris Brazzell, but he can still make an impact in 2026

It's been a difficult few days for the Panthers. Right tackle Taylor Moton went to the non-football injury list with blood clots. Second-year edge rusher Nic Scourton tore his ACL on the first day of practice, and tight end Mitchell Evans sprained his ankle on Day 2.

Not exactly the start Canales had in mind, but he has to make the best of a bad situation.

This brings Brazzell's positive early momentum screeching to an abrupt halt. The Panthers thought they secured a steal with the third-rounder, with his speed to stretch the field and contested catch prowess bringing something a little different to the passing attack. Now, that will have to wait, but Carolina has others capable of picking up the slack until the Tennessee product gets the all-clear.

It's less than ideal. The Panthers have been hit harder than most by the injury bug to start camp, but this is precisely why general manager Dan Morgan has worked so hard to bolster depth.

The contending teams can cope with one or two injuries. Carolina is looking to enter this category sooner rather than later, and Morgan still has the cash available to make additional moves if he believes they are needed.

Brazzell might not be part of the team's short-term plans to start the campaign, but he can still get back in good time to make a contribution. A two-month recovery timeline would put his return somewhere in the Week 3 to 4 range. If it takes a little longer, the Panthers have a Week 5 bye to get the wideout right.

It's a setback the Panthers could have done without. But if anything, it should make Brazzell even more determined to make an impact when he gets back involved.

Let's hope that's the case.