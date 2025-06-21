Panthers UDFA turning heads with shocking rise into roster race

The Carolina Panthers revealed their main offseason priority relatively early in the process. Dan Morgan wanted to fortify the defense, and this all started with a trench regeneration.

Carolina spared no expense to rectify this glaring issue. However, one unheralded player is also coming to the fore in pursuit of making the 53-man roster.

Ejiro Evero's 3-4 defensive front suddenly has an abundance of weapons to call upon. Tershawn Wharton and Bobby Brown III were the marquee additions in free agency. The Panthers spent the No. 140 overall selection in the 2025 NFL Draft on Cam Jackson. They are also getting Pro Bowl lineman Derrick Brown back from injury, which is the biggest positive above all else.

Jared Harrison-Hunte is off to a good start with the Carolina Panthers

With A'Shawn Robinson and Shy Tuttle among others looking to bolster depth, this once-weak link could become an area of strength if everyone meets expectations. That doesn't make it easier for those on the fringes to make a statement, but Jared Harrison-Hunte has reportedly given himself a fighting chance based on impressions from Carolina's offseason program.

Harrison-Hunte was scooped up quickly once the draft concluded. The Panthers gave him $285,000 guaranteed upon signing to get him on board, which is in the higher echelons for undrafted free agents. This was a sign that those in power believe they have something in the interior force, and he's done nothing to diminish these claims in recent weeks.

Head coach Dave Canales singled out the former SMU standout when talking about Carolina's options on the defensive line rotation. Harrison-Hunte is looking to shake things up, and he's off to a tremendous start by all accounts.

Things are about to get more challenging for Harrison-Hunte. Training camp intensity is far greater than anything he's experienced so far. Joint practices and preseason reps will give the coaching staff a broader indication of what he might be capable of, but he's got his foot in the door.

Firmly establishing himself remains a tricky proposition. Six spots already look cemented, so Harrison-Hunte needs to focus on getting ahead of players like LaBryan Ray and last year's sixth-round pick Jaden Crumedy. It's a difficult yet attainable objective, and the positive reports hint that the lineman could be a surprising inclusion on the 53-man roster if the same trend continues.

Opportunity knocks for Harrison-Hunte. Seizing it is crucial.

