Panthers’ undrafted rookie out to prove the NFL got it wrong

There is a growing sense around the league that the Carolina Panthers might have another undrafted free-agent gem on their hands.

Second-year general manager Dan Morgan moved swiftly once the draft concluded to secure the services of wide receiver Jacolby George. Preparations for the upcoming campaign are still in their infancy, but the early reports are extremely encouraging where the former Miami standout is concerned.

George left a positive impression over Carolina's rookie minicamp according to those in attendance. That was an important first step, but the hard work is just getting started. Places in the wide receiver room are at a premium, so nothing but excellence will do in pursuit of securing his spot against all odds.

Jacolby George looking to become Carolina Panthers' next game-changer

The Panthers gave George more guaranteed money than he would have received as a sixth-round selection. That spoke volumes, and the pass-catcher is eager to repay this faith based on comments during an interview with Justin Melo from The Draft Network.

The unheralded rookie set out his stall in no uncertain terms. George believes he can become a factor immediately. He's also got the mentality and never-say-die attitude capable of achieving these lofty goals.

"I have a dog mentality. I’m always playing to get into the end zone. I always feel motivated to score. I feel like I’m going to make a quick impact. I’m going to be a game changer. I’m going to continue scoring touchdowns. I’m great after the catch as well. I’m going to be an impactful playmaker for my team." Jacolby George

This is the right attitude to have. George isn't going to get anywhere being a shrinking flower. He wants to blossom with the Panthers, and he thinks this sort of environment is the best possible place to grow after turning down several other offers from elsewhere.

The Panthers will take through Tetairoa McMillan, Adam Thielen, Xavier Legette, Jalen Coker, and Jimmy Horn Jr. onto the squad. Hunter Renfrow will fancy his chances and David Moore's previous connection to Canales should serve him well. That makes things difficult for George, but Carolina proved last offseason that if undrafted free agents show enough, they'll be rewarded accordingly.

Coker and safety Demani Richardson ended up becoming key rotational pieces in Year 1. There's more strength in depth across the board these days after another busy recruitment period, but George has a shot.

And who knows, perhaps he'll be a surprise that nobody sees coming next season.

