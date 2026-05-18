Panthers urged to consider move that could silence awkward questions

It's been surprising to see the Carolina Panthers hold firm with their tight end options this offseason. Fans and experts alike were expecting extra competition to arrive at some stage, but general manager Dan Morgan has done absolutely nothing to improve the unit.

That indicates confidence in the options already around, if nothing else. Morgan didn't believe the right recruits were of value in free agency or the draft. But it's still a massive gamble that could legitimately go either way right now.

There is still time to add another productive veteran at some stage. The Panthers don't have much spare salary-cap space right now, but there are ways to change that if the right opportunities present themselves. And one analyst thought there was a move that does make sense with OTAs on the immediate horizon.

Carolina Panthers could ease tight end concerns with Jonnu Smith signing

Matt Bowen of ESPN named the Panthers as an ideal landing spot for Jonnu Smith. The veteran tight end is still sitting on the market after his departure from the Pittsburgh Steelers. For a team lacking any consistent pass-catching production from the position, the former Florida International standout could be an instant upgrade if the money works.

"[Jonnu] Smith would give the Panthers a move -- or "F" -- tight end who can create schematic advantages due to his alignment versatility. He can flex outside in 12 personnel (two tight ends), while getting targets on unders and screens.

"Wherever he lines up, Smith can be a reliable catch-and-run target for quarterback Bryce Young. Smith had 38 receptions in Pittsburgh last season, and 68.4% of his career receiving totals have come after the catch."

This is an intriguing possibility. Smith might be on the wrong side of 30 and coming off the worst statistical campaign since his rookie year, but this could be an anomaly. While it's not the sort of signing that Morgan has typically gone for, the Panthers are in a different position heading into the 2026 season.

They are not a young team learning. Morgan has moved the project into win-now mode, and his moves reflect that. That makes signing someone like Smith look more feasible, especially given the dire need for enhancements in the tight end room.

According to Over the Cap, the Panthers currently have $11.31 million in cap space. That would be more than enough to sign Smith with room left over. Even so, all signs point to Carolina giving the quartet of Tommy Tremble, Ja'Tavion Sanders, Mitchell Evans, and James Mitchell a shot at earning prominent involvement before other measures are explored.

Time will tell, but if the Panthers stand pat and those around cannot raise their contributions, questions will be asked.