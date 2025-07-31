Panthers veteran keeps proving at camp that he’s not going away quietly

Things are becoming clearer at Carolina Panthers training camp. Players are coming to the fore, asserting themselves in a way that gets noticed. Anyone who isn't quite making the grade is running out of time, but this is all part of Dan Morgan and Dave Canales' intent to bolster standards by raising competition.

There are a couple of key position battles that remain undecided regarding starting spots. The kicking race is neck-and-neck, which could legitimately go either way right now. But there is another in-house competition every fan is watching closely from afar.

Carolina has a genuine contest for the starting center spot. This is the glue that holds a potentially dominant offensive line together, and the Panthers have two worthy candidates capable of winning the job.

Austin Corbett is considered the frontrunner despite suffering some serious injury problems over the last three years. The former second-round pick got a new deal this offseason, but walking back into his starting spot without being pushed was off the table.

Cade Mays is pushing hard for Carolina Panthers' starting centter job in 2025

And given the way Cade Mays is also performing, he's not going to go away quietly.

Mays endured a rollercoaster ride in 2024 but came out of the other end smiling. The former sixth-round pick was cut by the Panthers initially. When Corbett sustained a torn bicep, he was plucked off the New York Giants practice squad and immediately brought into the starting lineup.

The old Mays would have wilted. But after some rapid-fire coaching from Joe Gilbert and improved options around him on the protection, the Tennessee product thrived in difficult circumstances.

Mays deservedly received a restricted free agency tender from the Panthers to prevent him from leaving. It gave him a pay rise with a $3.4 million cap hit in 2025, but it also provided the interior presence a chance to cement the center spot long-term.

That won't be easy. Corbett's credentials need no introduction. He's a high-end second-round pick with accomplished previous production. Staying healthy is the biggest problem, but there have been no issues over the summer so far. This represents a positive step in the right direction.

Mays is going to fight until the end, and he's got a shot. The Panthers are probably going to take this right through the preseason, but it's a testament to their improved depth that the Panthers have two players in a spot that had been devoid of consistency since Ryan Kalil's retirement.

Who comes out on top remains to be seen. But Mays is giving himself a fighting chance if nothing else.

More Carolina Panthers news and analysis