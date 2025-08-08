Panthers veteran on roster bubble entering make-or-break preseason test

Preseason games might be mundane for established veterans, some fans, and even Roger Goodell, but for those on the Carolina Panthers' roster fringes, it represents the best possible chance to make their claims for the 53-man squad.

That doesn't just mean undrafted free agents or those with less experience. Veteran players also come under the microscope in a fine-margins situation that could legitimately go either way.

This bears more significance for one Panthers veteran, who finds himself entering the preseason with his future firmly hanging in the balance.

Akayleb Evans must prove worthy of retaining Carolina Panthers roster spot in the preseason

Akayleb Evans was scooped off the waiver wire late last season after he was made surplus to requirements by the Minnesota Vikings. He's got the size and length typically associated with cornerbacks Ejiro Evero likes to deploy in his 3-4 base scheme, but he was brought along gradually as expected.

Evans featured twice, playing 29 defensive snaps. He gave up 57.1 percent of targets thrown in his direction and a 75.3 passer rating when targeted. Not exactly world-beating by any stretch of the imagination, but it was enough for the Panthers to give him another look throughout the offseason.

Carolina seemingly has its starting three corners locked up. Pro Bowl shutdown force Jaycee Horn and Mike Jackson Sr. will occupy the boundary positions. A strong offseason from second-year pro Chau Smith-Wade has seen him surge into the nickel role, which is better than what most fans had in mind.

Depth is relatively slim aside from that. Shemar Bartholomew has shown promise, and undrafted free agent Corey Thornton is a feel-good story that could become something more. That makes it more difficult for Evans, but he cannot be completely dismissed by any stretch of the imagination.

The former fourth-round pick out of Missouri has previous starting experience, which most vying for depth roles don't possess. Evans' time in Minnesota might have fizzled out, but he's still young enough at 27 years old to turn the tide. And this represents a fantastic place to galvanize his career.

Carolina isn't interested in what players have done previously. They are all about what players can do moving forward, and those in power are eager to reward those who perform well enough to secure their spots.

Previous reputations don't matter, which is something Evans should strongly remember before taking the field for Carolina's first preseason engagement versus the Cleveland Browns.

Evans will get plenty of work, or at least he should. Even so, this represents a make-or-break scenario for the player with others breathing down his neck.

