Panthers' rookie riser has everything to gain in high-stakes preseason debut

The Carolina Panthers are about to embark on their three-game preseason slate before the 2025 campaign. And there is an incredible amount at stake for those looking to secure spots on the 53-man roster.

But for one rookie riser, there are even loftier goals to aim for.

Dan Morgan's substantial investments in the defensive side of the football this offseason were essential. Hopes are high that Ejiro Evero's unit can be more competitive, but there are a couple of questionable areas that could hold them back when it's all said and done.

There was bemusement and collective derision among the fan base when the Panthers placed Nick Scott as their starting safety opposite free-agent signing Tre'von Moehrig on their unofficial depth chart. However, nothing has been set in stone as yet.

Lathan Ransom can raise his stock considerably during Carolina Panthers' preseason slate

Former undrafted free agent Demani Richardson will fancy his chances of unseating Scott. There's also the presence of fourth-round selection Lathan Ransom to factor into this fascinating dynamic heading into the preseason.

Ransom's transition has been seamless since joining the Panthers. He looks athletic, explosive, and confident. He's an aggressive player with momentum on his side, which began with a college football national championship at Ohio State before continuing in the pros.

The defensive back is ticking every box and passing every challenge with flying colors. One would expect Ransom to get a lot of work during the preseason, which will be a referendum on his progress and potential role in Year 1 of his professional career.

Impressive at camp and joint practices is one thing. Catching the eye in a typical game-day setting carries a lot more weight, even if it's against second-string guys and players who'll be looking for alternative employment after final cuts.

Ransom's place on the squad is cemented. He's aiming for a lot more than just making up the numbers, so nothing but supreme consistency and a willingness to help from the defensive backend in all phases will do.

Head coach Dave Canales is giving his starters a short run over the first two preseason games, but it won't be for long. Ransom will be on deck after that, and there's a growing belief that the first-year pro will be ready to hit the ground running when his chance comes.

Everything after that is out of his hands. But if the performance levels suffice, the Panthers' developmental staff could throw him into the fire much sooner than anticipated.

Time will tell on that one.

