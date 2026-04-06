Panthers walking a dangerous line after Dan Morgan's daring offseason gamble

When Dan Morgan was promoted to general manager, his first intention was clear. The Carolina Panthers needed stability on the offensive line, and the front-office leader achieved that objective quickly.

However, in his third offseason, there are lingering questions. Morgan has had to tweak the protection in front of quarterback Bryce Young more than he'd have liked, but there was no option. He deserves credit for being adaptable, but one NFL analyst wondered if there was enough.

Brad Gagnon of The Bleacher Report thought the jury was still out on Carolina's offensive line adjustments. Though the analyst acknowledged that Morgan probably wasn't done, it's interesting to see whether this enforced shuffling will have a lingering impact on their hopes of reaching the postseason once again.

Carolina Panthers' offensive line tweaks could make-or-break their 2026 outlook

It's a necessary evil, but Gagnon believes it should be monitored.

"This is a fragile situation. As mentioned, offensive line continuity is critical when you're trying to develop a young quarterback and take an emerging offense to the next level.

"But Cade Mays is gone, leaving questions at center. Yosh Nijman retired suddenly, and Ikem Ekwonu is recovering from a torn patellar tendon. Meanwhile, they brought in Rasheed Walker and Luke Fortner. Are they done? Probably not. Will they get it right? Jury's out."

Cade Mays was out of Carolina's price range, signing for the Detroit Lions in free agency. Rasheed Walker should be a steal if he can fill the blindside void while Ikem Ekwonu recovers from injury. Robert Hunt and Damien Lewis are among the best guard tandems anywhere in the league, which should make things easier for new center Luke Fortner.

The Panthers have never drafted an offensive lineman with Morgan at the helm. Fans and analysts are expecting that to change this time around. They need a young center to compete with Fortner. They could also use a tackle to eventually replace Taylor Moton or Ekwonu, depending on how things shake out.

Morgan has options. He's generated enough flexibility through his gradual roster building to not focus too much on needs. This is the time to strike, but it is also important to keep the bigger picture in mind.

Committing so much money to the offensive line was needed when he took charge, but it's typically not a recipe for success. Drafting and developing is the surest way to build a sustainable contender, and that has to start this offseason.

It'll be fascinating to see what Morgan and the Panthers have planned. But avoiding the temptation to draft an offensive lineman again seems foolish.